Samantha Busch Shares Promise She Made to Kyle Busch Before He Passed

Just three weeks after Kyle Busch’s death, his wife Samantha Busch is carrying out a promise she made to him in the hospital.

In an emotional Instagram post, Samantha reflected on son Brexton Busch’s return to the racetrack for the first time since his father’s passing. The 11-year-old racer competed on June 8, finishing sixth in a moment that was both meaningful and painful for the Busch family.

Watching Brexton climb back behind the wheel has forced Samantha to navigate two emotions at once: pride in the young racer Kyle helped shape and grief over the father who should still be standing beside him.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him,” she wrote.

For Samantha, those glimpses of Kyle have become reminders that the life he built didn't end with him. It continues through the two children he loved and the dreams he spent years helping them chase.

“They also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over,” Samantha added.

The Promise Samantha Made in the Hospital

Samantha said those moments at the racetrack have taken on even greater meaning because of a promise she made during Kyle's final days in the hospital.

"In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise. I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what," she wrote.

For Brexton, that dream is racing.

Samantha said she doesn't know where the journey will ultimately lead, but she believes Kyle would want her to support their son every step of the way as he continues to pursue the sport that meant so much to both of them.

In the weeks since losing Kyle to complications from bacterial pneumonia and sepsis, that promise has become something of a roadmap.

Every race, every practice session, and every trip back to the track now carries a different weight. They're no longer just supporting Brexton's racing career. They're fulfilling a commitment Samantha made to Kyle when neither knew how much time they had left.

Samantha’s Latest Post Continues an Emotional Journey

Samantha's latest message to fans is part of a series of emotional moments she has shared since Kyle's death.

One of the most notable came during Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Samantha joined children Brexton and Lennix, Kyle's brother Kurt Busch, and parents Tom and Gaye Busch as NASCAR paid tribute to the two-time Cup Series champion before the race.

The ceremony brought together drivers, team owners, crew members, and NASCAR officials while the Busch family stood alongside a painted black No. 8 on the infield grass. Kurt Busch later placed eight roses on the tribute marker as the sport remembered one of its most accomplished drivers.

Days later, Samantha returned to Instagram for the first time since Kyle's passing. Sharing a family portrait featuring herself, Kyle, Brexton, and Lennix, she thanked fans, friends, and members of the NASCAR community for the support they had shown her family during an unimaginable loss.

"Thank you for loving Kyle," she wrote. "Thank you for honoring him."

The post wasn't simply about racing. It was about a promise.

A promise Samantha made in a hospital room. A promise she is now keeping every time Brexton climbs into a race car. And a reminder that while Kyle Busch is gone, the dreams he helped build are still very much alive.