Samantha Busch's Heartbreaking Words About Her Kids Steal Spotlight at NASCAR Awards

Samantha Busch stood before the NASCAR community Tuesday night to accept an award her husband should have been there to receive.

But when she spoke about what the honor would mean to their two children, the moment became about far more than racing.

Kyle Busch was named the 2026 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver, with Samantha accepting the award on behalf of the late two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion during the NASCAR Championship Awards in Miami on Nov. 10.

It was a recognition of a driver who spent much of his career dividing grandstands, collecting trophies and refusing to apologize for the competitive fire that earned him the nickname "Rowdy."

For Samantha, though, the award carried a meaning that went well beyond Kyle's accomplishments on the track.

"What makes this award extra special to me is what it gives to Brexton and Lennix," she said. "They miss their dad in ways that I can't even begin to explain."

Samantha Busch, widow of the late Kyle Busch, stands with their children Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4, during pre race ceremonies at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

The words offered a glimpse into what the past several months have been like for the Busch family, and why the NASCAR community's continued support has mattered so much.

Samantha Busch Shares Heartbreaking Words About Brexton and Lennix

Samantha began her speech by congratulating Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on Larson's championship before thanking the drivers, fans and members of the NASCAR community who have supported her family.

"There's been so much love for Kyle from this sport over the past several months, and I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it," she said.

For years, Busch was one of the drivers NASCAR fans loved to cheer for or root against. His aggressive racing style, blunt interviews and relentless pursuit of victories made him impossible to ignore.

Samantha didn't try to soften that reputation. Instead, she celebrated it.

"Kyle never changed who he was to make people like him," she said. "He was passionate, outspoken and fiercely competitive. He was Rowdy through and through."

She also thanked Chase Elliott and the other drivers who encouraged their fans to vote for Busch, recognizing the respect shown by competitors who had spent years racing against him.

And she wanted NASCAR fans to know that their support had always been important to her husband.

She recalled how much Kyle enjoyed seeing full grandstands, meeting families and watching children get excited when he stopped to sign an autograph. He understood what it cost fans to travel to races and spend their weekends following the sport.

"He loved racing, and he loved that you did too," Samantha said.

But it was her message about Brexton and Lennix that gave the award its deepest significance.

Their children knew Kyle as their dad. Through the stories, tributes and affection from NASCAR fans, they are also getting to understand the impact he had on people who never knew him personally.

"Through this, they get to see another side of the dad that they love so much: How he made people feel, how much he meant to others, and just how special he really was," Samantha said.

"And as their mom, that means everything to me."

It's a distinction that makes this particular award so meaningful. Busch won 63 Cup Series races and two championships during his career, accomplishments that will forever be part of NASCAR's record books.

But the Most Popular Driver Award reflects something different. It comes from the people who spent years watching him race, whether they were wearing his colors or hoping somebody else would beat him.

And now, that affection has become something his children can carry with them.

Samantha ended her speech with a tribute that captured her husband's unmistakable personality.

"There was no Rowdy without the fans, and there will never be another Rowdy because there is truly no one else but Kyle."

Samantha Busch Makes Elegant Appearance at NASCAR Awards in Miami

Before the ceremony, Samantha walked the red carpet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, wearing a shimmering green gown.

The sleeveless, floor-length design featured a high neckline, a fitted silhouette and an ornate embellishment at the waist. She paired it with silver-toned jewelry, statement earrings and a small multicolored clutch, wearing her dark hair in an updo.

“I know he’s up there like, ’There you go, I did that.’”



Samantha on Kyle Busch winning NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver by a landslide. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A5TdYHxCL6 — Motorsport (@Motorsport) November 11, 2026

It was a striking look for NASCAR's championship celebration, but Samantha's most memorable moment came later, when she stood before the sport her husband had devoted his life to.

The evening was an opportunity to recognize everything Busch accomplished as a driver. For his family, it also offered something less tangible and perhaps more lasting.

Brexton and Lennix will have trophies, race footage and a record book filled with their father's achievements.

They'll also have this: a reminder that the man they knew as Dad meant something to thousands of people who watched him race.

And for Samantha, that was what made Tuesday night's honor matter most.

