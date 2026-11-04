Savannah James Reveals Zhuri's Thoughts on LeBron's East Coast Move

LeBron James' move to the East Coast has got his daughter, Zhuri James, curious on what would be their new family dynamic.

LeBron spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and has now brought his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA superstar resides in New York but flies via helicopter to team practices in Philadelphia.

He announced his move in July, and he was open about how dedicated he was to his new NBA home and what he was giving up to chase another championship.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round, I know that for sure,” LeBron stated during his first press conference as a 76er in September.

He also shared how being away from Zhuri would be.

“It’s going to be challenging, for sure, because she’s always been my backbone,” LeBron said in a New York Times article published on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Now, Zhuri is sharing her own thoughts via her mom, Savannah James, on her father's move.

Savannah James Reveals Zhuri's Thoughts on LeBron's Move to Philly

Savannah, alongside her best friend and business partner April McDaniel, was a guest on the "Baby, That's Keke Palmer" podcast on November 3.

The mom of three -- LeBron and Savannah also share sons Bronny James and Bryce James -- revealed what her 12-year-old thinks about him going to the East Coast.

Savannah shared that Zhuri was "trying to figure it out so am I not going to see him? How is this going to work?"

She and LeBron also offered Zhuri the choice to go to school on the East Coast, but the 12-year-old decided to hang back in Los Angeles, where her friends, school, and volleyball practices are. Savannah concluded the conversation with Zhuri, saying, "Ok we'll still visit. We'll still have our time."

Savannah and Zhuri Support LeBron During 76ers Debut

The James family shows up to support one another, and Savannah and Zhuri did just that at both of LeBron's debuts as a 76er.

The two showed up when the 76ers had their season opener against the New York Knicks on October 20, when Zhuri and Savannah were seen entering Madison Square Garden.

The two also showed up to his first home game in Philly, where the two sat courtside. The night was not only a big one for LeBron because Zhuri was also celebrating her 12th birthday.

Happy 12th birthday, Zhuri James 🥳



LeBron’s daughter is in the house for his Sixers home debut!



CLE/PHI is LIVE on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jEiVwCNTvb — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2026

LeBron will be back on the court when the 76ers play the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.