Serena Williams has spent most of her life figuring out what her body needs to perform at the highest level. At 44, with Williams back on the tennis court and competing again, that routine still starts with listening to her body.

And apparently, it does not start with breakfast.

Williams recently shared what a typical training day looks like for her, from her first meal to what she eats before and after workouts. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion told People that while protein and recovery are priorities, she does not follow a rigid schedule from the moment she wakes up.

“I’m not really a breakfast person, so my first meal is usually around lunchtime. I’ll start with protein, have something lighter before I train, and then make sure I have a more substantial meal afterward to recover,” Williams said.

Her approach changes by dinnertime. That meal is less about optimizing the next workout and more about sitting down with her daughters, Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3.

“Dinner is different. I try to cook for my daughters every night, so that meal is less about what I need for training and more about sitting down together as a family,” she said. “That time is really important to me.”

Serena Williams Prioritizes Protein and Recovery

Williams offered the glimpse into her routine while discussing her new meal collection with Factor, which includes options she selected to fit her lifestyle.

Her preferences sound straightforward: real ingredients, plenty of protein and food substantial enough to keep up with a schedule that once again includes training and competition.

“Quality and taste are really important to me. I want real ingredients, plenty of protein and lots of color on the plate,” Williams told People.

She specifically mentioned salmon and vegetables among the foods she would choose for herself.

That balance has become especially relevant during Williams’ return to competitive tennis. After stepping away from the sport in 2022, she returned to singles competition at Wimbledon this summer and is now competing at the 2026 US Open, where her schedule included doubles with sister Venus Williams and mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

Williams isn't trying to map out how far the comeback will go, either.

“I’m taking it one match at a time and seeing where my body can take me,” she told People. “It’s been exciting to see what I’m capable of and to feel myself getting stronger. Right now, I’m just enjoying being back out there and seeing where it goes.”

Serena Williams Still Makes Room for Her Favorite Foods

A training diet built around protein and recovery does not mean Williams has stripped all the fun out of eating.

Asked which food might surprise fans as part of her routine, she did not hesitate.

“Tacos! I love tacos,” Williams said.

New York offers plenty of other temptations while she is in town for the US Open, and Williams isn't interested in pretending otherwise.

“New York has some of the best food in the world, so it’s impossible not to indulge a little when I’m there,” she said. “When I’m competing, I’m focused on eating what I need to feel strong and perform my best, but I also believe in enjoying yourself. It’s all about balance.”

For Williams, that may be the most revealing part of the routine. There is no elaborate breakfast, no single food she credits for keeping her on court and no suggestion that every meal has to be perfect. Protein matters. Recovery matters. So does dinner with her daughters and the occasional taco.

At 44, Williams is still asking plenty of her body. The way she fuels it sounds refreshingly uncomplicated.

