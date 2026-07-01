Serena Williams Suffers Knee Injury Ahead of Long-Awaited Wimbledon Reunion With Venus

For one set, it looked like Serena Williams' long-awaited Wimbledon return was unfolding almost exactly as fans had hoped.

Then came the scare no one saw coming.

Williams suffered a right knee injury during Tuesday's first-round singles match against Maya Joint, creating immediate uncertainty around one of the tournament's biggest storylines: her scheduled doubles reunion with sister Venus Williams later this week.

The injury occurred late in the opening set of Serena's first Wimbledon singles appearance in four years.

Although the 23-time Grand Slam champion battled through the discomfort and pushed Joint to three sets before falling 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, concern quickly shifted from Tuesday's result to whether she will be healthy enough to take the court again on Friday.

After the match, Williams was excused from her mandatory media obligations by Wimbledon and WTA medical staff because of the injury.

Serena Williams Shares Encouraging Update After Wimbledon Injury

Serena's longtime agent, Jill Smoller, later confirmed the injury in a statement.

"Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams."

Smoller added that Williams "left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week."

A short time later, Serena addressed the situation herself on Instagram, reassuring fans that she intends to do everything possible to return to the court.

"I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I'll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with @venuswilliams."

Neither Williams nor her team disclosed the severity of the injury, and as of Wednesday afternoon she remained in the doubles draw.

Serena and Venus' Wimbledon Reunion Suddenly Hangs in the Balance

That's what makes Tuesday's injury particularly significant.

The Williams sisters are scheduled to compete together at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade after accepting a wild card into the women's doubles tournament. Few pairings in tennis history have matched their success.

Together, Serena and Venus captured six Wimbledon doubles championships and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles while becoming one of the sport's most iconic teams.

Their return has been one of the defining storylines of this year's Championships, bringing the sisters back to the All England Club as partners for the first time since 2016.

Tuesday's singles match had already marked another milestone. It was Serena's first Wimbledon singles appearance since 2022, and despite the loss, the Centre Court crowd responded with a standing ovation after watching the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion push the 20-year-old Australian to three competitive sets.

Now, however, the focus shifts entirely to Serena's recovery.

The sisters are still scheduled to face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the opening round of the doubles draw on Friday, but that appearance will likely depend on how Williams' knee responds over the next 48 hours.

For now, the match remains on. But one awkward step during Serena's comeback has suddenly placed one of Wimbledon's most anticipated moments in doubt.

