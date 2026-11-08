Shaquille O'Neal Returns to His College Town With a Message Students Need to Hear

The first $1 million dollars former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal made was spent in short order.

The former Lakers great is traveling the country to educate young adults on how to handle their money and build good credit. He made a stop in Baton Rouge on Friday as part of the Credit One Bank Credit Tip-Off Tour.

Shaq Learned About Money the Hard Way

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is hugged by Shaquille O'Neal during a broadcast prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He told Us Weekly that after he earned his first million, he bought himself a $150,000 car and even bought cars for his parents.

O'Neal stated that he didn't understand how much of his first million dollars would be taken out in taxes until after he had already spent most of it. His first mistake led him to hire a financial adviser and learn how to save and invest money.

The lessons learned from his mistakes can be applied to his business career as well. Shaq has been involved in several restaurant franchises, as well as endorsements and investments. Not all of his business decisions have been successful, but he has learned from his mistakes.

One of his better-known investments was in Google before the company became the technology giant it is today. O'Neal has talked about meeting people connected to the company before deciding to invest.

He has never publicly disclosed exactly how much he made from that decision, but it remains one of the examples of how his approach to money changed over the years.

Other athletes have followed a similar path into business ownership, including Drake Maye and Dak Prescott, who became investors in Athletic Brewing Company.

Additionally, because of his past experiences with receiving large checks and spending them quickly, he has a different perspective than many other people who give advice on saving money.

Shaq Takes His Financial Lessons Back to Baton Rouge

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs general manager Shaquille O’Neal reacts during a break in the game against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

O'Neal traveled to Fred's Bar in Tigerland for a Credit One Bank event to talk with students about credit scores and managing money. The event brought him back to Baton Rouge, where he attended LSU before his basketball career took off.

According to WBRZ, O'Neal joined Credit One Bank executive Michael Coleman for a discussion with students about credit scores and financial habits. Students had the opportunity to ask questions regarding financial decisions that they may encounter in the near future.

The former professional basketball player's business career has encompassed restaurant brands and other companies, as well as continued endorsement work for some of the biggest advertisers in the world. His current financial education tour is another outlet for O'Neal to utilize the knowledge he has accumulated over the years.

Financial education has also become part of other athletes' off-field work. Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney recently partnered with Chase after nearly falling for a fake NIL deal, with the goal of helping others recognize similar scams.

There was even some entertainment to go along with the financial advice given. O'Neal performed as DJ Diesel during the event held in Baton Rouge on November 6.

The tour had previously visited Southern Methodist University and Georgia State University and will wrap up on November 9 at Florida Atlantic University.

For the students O'Neal spoke to at Fred's Bar in Tigerland, the lessons he learned after spending his first million dollars may be more valuable than knowing how much money he has made throughout his career.