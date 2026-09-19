Sophie Cunningham had been getting the same question over and over again.

What did she think of Sydney Sweeney's revealing new sports gambling campaign?

The Indiana Fever guard finally weighed in during Thursday's episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast, and her answer wasn't a simple defense or condemnation. Cunningham admitted she wasn't exactly a fan of the ad, questioned Sweeney's connection to sports gambling and understood why it bothered some female athletes.

She just didn't understand why so much of the anger was being aimed at Sweeney.

“I have so many takes. But first of all, does she even gamble on sports? It’s so unauthentic,” Cunningham said. “Am I surprised how she represented the brand? That’s what she made her whole career off. Don’t get me wrong, I like her.”

Sweeney appears nude in the provocative campaign for prediction market Novig, with sports equipment strategically covering her body. The campaign has since taken over massive billboards in Times Square and generated plenty of conversation about the way women are portrayed in sports advertising.

Cunningham wasn't sold on the concept.

“She sticks to her guns, and she does her thing and she’s her. Props to her,” Cunningham said. “Do I like it? Like that particular ad? Not really. I think it’s like, what are we doing? But again, I’m not surprised. That’s what she’s known for. She’s making her money. Go do your thing, sis.”

Sophie Cunningham Questions the Backlash Against Sydney Sweeney

Cunningham's biggest issue wasn't with people disliking the campaign. It was with the outrage directed at the actress for participating in it.

“But why are girls mad? That is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad?” Cunningham said. “It is a gambling ad: men, sports, pretty much naked women. Of course, that’s going to draw attention.”

She wasn't endorsing the approach, either.

“Again, do I agree with it? Morally, I think it’s kind of weird, but each to their own. Go do your thing, sis.”

Cunningham briefly met Sweeney at a NASCAR event in 2025, but made it clear she wasn't speaking as someone who knows her personally.

“I spent like five minutes with her. I met her, but do I know her? No,” she said.

Sophie Cunningham Understands Why Female Athletes Are Frustrated

Where Cunningham's take became more nuanced was on the reaction from women in sports.

She acknowledged that seeing a nearly nude celebrity used to sell a sports product could be frustrating for female athletes who have fought to be recognized for their talent and accomplishments.

“I can understand when you first see that ad that like it could kind of deflate women, because it’s like we’ve worked so hard to get a little bit of respect around here,” Cunningham said.

Her conclusion, however, was clear.

“But then when you really think about it, it’s like, screw it, let that girl do her thing. This has nothing to do with us.”

Cunningham also pushed back on the idea that the campaign was somehow aimed at diminishing women in sports.

“At the end of the day, I’m really loving seeing all these girls who are powerful, strong, showing young girls what it looks like to be an athlete,” she said. “I don’t think the ad was coming for women in sport.”

Cunningham may not be rushing to endorse the campaign itself, but she isn't interested in making Sweeney responsible for a much larger debate, either.

As she put it more than once: “Go do your thing, sis.”

