Spurs' Stephon Castle Gives Hilarious Interview Answer That Had Fans Laughing

Stephon "Steph" Castle is certainly making a splash in his NBA Finals appearances alongside the San Antonio Spurs as the team from Texas takes on the New York Knicks for the 2026 NBA title.

"It's something you can't shy away from... you should want to play in these kinds of environments."



Stephon Castle on playing at MSG in the NBA Finals!



🍿 Spurs (1-2) Knicks Game 4

⏰ Wed, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/UeC3zDjzFM — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2026

At just 21-years-old, Castle has been commended for his exceptionally rapid rise to the top of professional basketball.

Notably, he is seeing on-court action as he plays in the NBA Finals during only his second year in the league.

Stephon Castle has gone from winning @Kia NBA Rookie of the Year in Year 1 to playing in the NBA Finals in Year 2.



NBA Player Correspondent and @PelicansNBA rookie Jeremiah Fears crashes his Media Day presser to ask about his biggest adjustment in his sophomore season! pic.twitter.com/QYN2LcBwRV — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2026

The Spurs' guard has also made headlines for wearing a fully customized pair of Jordan Tatum 4 PE, aka "Player Exclusive," sneakers during Games 2 and 3 of the ongoing playoffs series against New York.

But one reason why the young player is quickly becoming a household name is for his honest and direct answers to questions posed to him during interviews.

Castle Doesn't Mince His Words About His Success on the Court

San Antonio Spurs standout sophomore player Steph Castle at a press conference after playing the NY Knicks in 2026 NBA Finals | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Castle gets straight to the point with the inquiries he's questioned with during both on-court sideline interviews and post-game media sessions. Moreover, he has been applauded for the hilarious replies many fans believe he gives by being succinct and simple in his answers.

For instance, when asked by sideline sports reporter AJ Dybantsa what he believes makes a player a superior and high quality candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, Castle didn't mince his words.

"Gotta be the best rookie," he said. "That's all it takes."

The coy reply had fans laughing in the comments. Castle's straight-to-the-point demeanor is one of the things Spurs fans have come to love about him.

"Gotta go be the best rookie. That's all it takes." 🤣



Stephon Castle talks to NBA Player Correspondent AJ Dybantsa about his defensive impact... and tells AJ the secret to winning @Kia NBA Rookie of the Year 👀 pic.twitter.com/XkRFiNchei — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 9, 2026

Looking back to when Castle was named the Kia Rookie of the Year for the 2025 NBA honor, his inaugural season with the San Antonio franchise was filled with just as many memorable moments as his current playoffs run has contained.

Having been selected fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former UConn Huskies' standout star entered the big leagues with high expectations following his collegiate success, which included a national championship title.

During his rookie season, Castle took his own advice to simply "Be the best rookie" by averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and almost one steal per game in which he played for San Antonio.

Stephon Castle on if he expects to win game 4 in Madison Square Garden



“I expect us to win the next three” pic.twitter.com/wedLA3PB9n — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 9, 2026

Now it's time to see the promising young star put his talent and his skillset to the test as Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals gets underway at Madison Square Garden on June 10.