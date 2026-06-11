Spurs' Stephon Castle Gives Hilarious Interview Answer That Had Fans Laughing
Stephon "Steph" Castle is certainly making a splash in his NBA Finals appearances alongside the San Antonio Spurs as the team from Texas takes on the New York Knicks for the 2026 NBA title.
At just 21-years-old, Castle has been commended for his exceptionally rapid rise to the top of professional basketball.
Notably, he is seeing on-court action as he plays in the NBA Finals during only his second year in the league.
The Spurs' guard has also made headlines for wearing a fully customized pair of Jordan Tatum 4 PE, aka "Player Exclusive," sneakers during Games 2 and 3 of the ongoing playoffs series against New York.
But one reason why the young player is quickly becoming a household name is for his honest and direct answers to questions posed to him during interviews.
Castle Doesn't Mince His Words About His Success on the Court
Castle gets straight to the point with the inquiries he's questioned with during both on-court sideline interviews and post-game media sessions. Moreover, he has been applauded for the hilarious replies many fans believe he gives by being succinct and simple in his answers.
For instance, when asked by sideline sports reporter AJ Dybantsa what he believes makes a player a superior and high quality candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, Castle didn't mince his words.
"Gotta be the best rookie," he said. "That's all it takes."
The coy reply had fans laughing in the comments. Castle's straight-to-the-point demeanor is one of the things Spurs fans have come to love about him.
Looking back to when Castle was named the Kia Rookie of the Year for the 2025 NBA honor, his inaugural season with the San Antonio franchise was filled with just as many memorable moments as his current playoffs run has contained.
Having been selected fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former UConn Huskies' standout star entered the big leagues with high expectations following his collegiate success, which included a national championship title.
During his rookie season, Castle took his own advice to simply "Be the best rookie" by averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and almost one steal per game in which he played for San Antonio.
Now it's time to see the promising young star put his talent and his skillset to the test as Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals gets underway at Madison Square Garden on June 10.
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.