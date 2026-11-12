Stephen Curry's $11 Million Property Sale Has an Unexpected Twist

Stephen Curry is among the top earners in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and has generated tens of millions of dollars while playing for the Golden State Warriors. He has been developing businesses outside of basketball for many years.

One of Curry's business ventures involved purchasing an $8.5 million San Francisco property in 2024. The property was intended to serve as the headquarters for Thirty Ink, a company that oversees Curry's various business interests.

Curry sold the property for a reported $11 million in September 2026, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. What adds to the intrigue of the sale is that the building was intended to serve as the headquarters for his rapidly growing business empire.

Additionally, the company affiliated with the buyer had similarly ambitious plans. However, those plans have experienced some setbacks.

Curry's Plans for the Property Were Never Realized

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Steph Curry (4) throws a ball to the fans after defeating Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The property Curry purchased is located at 600 20th Street in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood. It is a two-story building that Curry was planning to demolish to create a five-story headquarters for Thirty Ink.

The headquarters would have encompassed approximately 25,000 square feet and served as home base for the eight businesses and 13 entities associated with Thirty Ink. It would have featured office space, spaces for creative endeavors, a rooftop deck and even a three-bedroom penthouse for visiting business partners.

Curry's plans for the property would have represented a large-scale project for the basketball player, who has been growing his business portfolio outside of basketball for several years. Before the existing building could be removed, however, a dispute with a local labor union halted the project.

In April 2025, Thirty Ink formally announced it was abandoning the headquarters project due to disagreements with the Nor Cal Carpenters Union. The company said it had offered to use union workers for 40% of the project.

Additionally, the union expressed concern regarding the general contractor Thirty Ink chose to hire. Ultimately, the two parties were unable to come to terms.

Local officials attempted to preserve the project; however, these attempts were unsuccessful. Consequently, Thirty Ink continued to operate from its existing offices in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

While Curry's plans for the property were never realized, his businesses continued to operate from their existing location.

The Company That Purchased Curry's Property Experienced Some Setbacks

Steph Curry talks to the media Friday after taking the lead with 27 points in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The property was ultimately purchased by Dane Reinsurance Inc., a company whose executives are also associated with Corgi, an AI insurance startup.

According to reporting from the San Francisco Standard, Corgi had also been attempting to acquire numerous other properties throughout San Francisco to be used as cafes and workspaces for entrepreneurs and tech workers.

Further reporting from the Standard indicates that Curry's property was specifically appealing to Corgi due to its proximity to Y Combinator, a well-known startup accelerator. Corgi contacted Curry's representatives with an all-cash offer, and within weeks, the property was sold.

Corgi's expansion plans have also met with some difficulties. By late September, the company had scaled back its efforts to acquire additional cafe locations. The San Francisco Standard also reported personnel changes involving the expansion, although Corgi disputed that it had laid off its cafe team.

One of the company's existing cafes was temporarily closed because it was operating without a valid health permit.

Although Curry's property had been painted Corgi's signature orange color, its proposed use remained uncertain, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

This sale represents yet another notable real estate transaction involving Curry and his wife, Ayesha. Earlier in 2026, the couple sold their estate in Atherton, California, for approximately $29.1 million.

Curry originally acquired the San Francisco building with the goal of creating a permanent headquarters for Thirty Ink. Although those plans never came to fruition, the property was ultimately sold for far more than Curry initially paid for it.

The difference between the reported purchase price of $8.5 million and the sale price of $11 million is approximately $2.5 million. However, this amount does not take into consideration costs incurred as a result of owning and selling the property.

Curry's business interests extend well beyond basketball, and this transaction serves as another illustration of that fact. Although the headquarters project did not proceed as planned, there was still a buyer interested in paying substantially more than Curry paid for the property.