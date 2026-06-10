Stephon Castle Carries Spurs Into Game 4 of NBA Finals in Custom Sneakers
In Year 2 of his NBA career, guard Stephon Castle has made his impact clear as he's been influential in breaking the New York Knicks' winning streak against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.
The young player has become a difference-maker in the NBA Finals at just 21 years old.
Castle has made a considerable mark on the Spurs' effort to win a championship with the San Antonio trailing in the series 2-1 as the teams prepare for the fourth game at Madison Square Garden on June 10.
Among many things which Castle has attributed to his success, and the success of his team, the former UConn Huskies basketball star says that the advice he has received includes the pep talk to "Just let the last two games go," in reference to the Spurs' two consecutive losses in Games 1 and 2.
The guard has also found a key to success in the sneakers he wears during pivotal on-court action as San Antonio strives for the 2026 NBA title.
Castle Wears Custom Sneakers in Spurs' Win vs. Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3
Castle has historically been a regular customer of Nike's Jordan Tatum line of basketball shoes. For the 2026 NBA Finals, he has escalated his affinity for the shoe by debuting a premier customized version of the Jordan Tatum 4 PE.
Featuring a black-and-gold color scheme, the one-of-a-kind stylized shoe is a player-exclusive offering. However, fans can customize their own basketball sneakers through Nike's "By You" custom design feature.
Castle's pair of the Tatum 4 multi-texturized footwear features a velvet-suede outer layer of fabric on the upper surface of the shoe build.
Along the mid-structure of the design are several patent leather features, including the hallmark No. 0 featured on the back of each shoe.
Named accordingly for the collaborative effort between the Jordan line of Nike's branding and the sneaker deal held by the Boston Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum, the Jordan Tatum series is featuring a "Playoffs"-specific offering of the basketball shoes with some pairs available for under $100.
The Spurs' guard has been seen lacing up his custom Tatum 4 PEs during Games 2 and 3 of the ongoing series against the Knicks, and fans online have been abuzz about lucky charms heading into Game 4.
Perhaps Castle's lucky charm is his custom pair of kicks.
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.