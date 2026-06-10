Stephon Castle Carries Spurs Into Game 4 of NBA Finals in Custom Sneakers

In Year 2 of his NBA career, guard Stephon Castle has made his impact clear as he's been influential in breaking the New York Knicks' winning streak against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The young player has become a difference-maker in the NBA Finals at just 21 years old.

Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs walks into Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY for the 2026 NBA Finals Games | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Castle has made a considerable mark on the Spurs' effort to win a championship with the San Antonio trailing in the series 2-1 as the teams prepare for the fourth game at Madison Square Garden on June 10.

Among many things which Castle has attributed to his success, and the success of his team, the former UConn Huskies basketball star says that the advice he has received includes the pep talk to "Just let the last two games go," in reference to the Spurs' two consecutive losses in Games 1 and 2.

San Antonio Spurs Guard Stephon Castle practices at MSG in NYC ahead of Game 4 against the New York Knicks in 2026 NBA Final | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

The guard has also found a key to success in the sneakers he wears during pivotal on-court action as San Antonio strives for the 2026 NBA title.

Castle Wears Custom Sneakers in Spurs' Win vs. Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3

Steph Castle of the San Antonio Spurs at MSG during the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks ahead of Game 4 | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Castle has historically been a regular customer of Nike's Jordan Tatum line of basketball shoes. For the 2026 NBA Finals, he has escalated his affinity for the shoe by debuting a premier customized version of the Jordan Tatum 4 PE.

Featuring a black-and-gold color scheme, the one-of-a-kind stylized shoe is a player-exclusive offering. However, fans can customize their own basketball sneakers through Nike's "By You" custom design feature.

San Antonio Spurs' Guard Stephon Castle helps Victor Wembanyama during NBA Finals at MSG June 2026 Game 4 | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Castle's pair of the Tatum 4 multi-texturized footwear features a velvet-suede outer layer of fabric on the upper surface of the shoe build.

Along the mid-structure of the design are several patent leather features, including the hallmark No. 0 featured on the back of each shoe.

Named accordingly for the collaborative effort between the Jordan line of Nike's branding and the sneaker deal held by the Boston Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum, the Jordan Tatum series is featuring a "Playoffs"-specific offering of the basketball shoes with some pairs available for under $100.

The Spurs' guard has been seen lacing up his custom Tatum 4 PEs during Games 2 and 3 of the ongoing series against the Knicks, and fans online have been abuzz about lucky charms heading into Game 4.

Perhaps Castle's lucky charm is his custom pair of kicks.