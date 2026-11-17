Sterling Shepard is best known for his eight seasons with the New York Giants, but his latest venture gives him an opportunity to promote his Oklahoma roots with a new golf and lifestyle apparel collection in collaboration with Sunday Swagger.

Sunday Swagger launched the 12-piece collection, called "Home on the Range," on Friday, Nov. 13. Included in the collection are several golf polo shirts, hats, outerwear, T-shirts and a women's activewear dress. One of the main features is a horseshoe logo with the number 3, which has a special meaning for Shepard and his family.

The number 3 is the number Shepard's father, Derrick, wore while playing football for Oklahoma. Sterling also wore No. 3 while playing for the Sooners, carrying on his father's legacy on the football field. He later wore No. 3 with the Giants. Shepard previously discussed the significance of the number.

Nov 28, 2015; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) celebrates against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 58-23. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number is symbolic of Shepard's late father, who was a member of Oklahoma's 1985 national championship team. Derrick later played in the NFL with Washington, Dallas and New Orleans before passing away in 1999, when Sterling was only 6 years old. His father's football legacy has remained an important part of Sterling's own career.

Sterling Shepard's Oklahoma Roots Are Reflected in the Collection

Nov 28, 2015; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The collection has a distinct Oklahoma feel to it, with Western-inspired colors and designs. Sunday Swagger worked with the receiver to develop the prints, colors and overall direction of the apparel.

Shepard, who was born and raised in Oklahoma City, has spoken about how much the state means to him. His college football career at Oklahoma was another important part of that connection. The new collection gives him an opportunity to represent his background in something outside of football.

The designs feature saddle brown, cream and deep red colors inspired by the Western style associated with Oklahoma. The horseshoe logo is another part of that theme, while a rope design incorporates Shepard's initials. These details give the collection a personal connection rather than simply placing an athlete's name on a line of clothing.

The collection also includes performance apparel designed for the golf course. The four polo shirts use a breathable fabric with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking technology and wrinkle-resistant material. There are also two windbreakers, a windshirt and a hoodie for customers looking for additional options.

Shepard Takes His Interests Beyond Football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard talks to the media after Day 1 of New York Giants minicamp on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Minicamp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golf is another sport that many professional athletes play to take a break from their regular competition. It can also provide opportunities to build relationships and explore business interests. This collection with Sunday Swagger is Shepard's way of bringing his interests together and incorporating his Oklahoma background into something outside of football.

The clothes are designed to be worn on and off the golf course. There are performance polos, casual shirts, hats and outerwear, giving customers several options beyond traditional golf clothing. Shepard said he wanted the collection to be versatile enough for people to wear while playing golf, going out to dinner or spending time with friends.

The collection is available through Sunday Swagger's official website. The hats retail for $37, while the T-shirt is priced at $39. The four polo shirts cost $69 each, and the hoodie and women's dress are both $79. The remaining outerwear pieces are priced at $89.

Shepard's Pro Career

Shepard spent eight seasons with the Giants from 2016-23 before playing two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent time with the Houston Texans during the 2026 offseason before joining the Jets' practice squad in September.



He has been elevated to the Jets' active roster for individual games this season. The Jets' official roster and transaction pages document his current status and career path.

For Shepard, this is more than just another apparel partnership. The collection reflects his Oklahoma roots, his interest in golf and his father's memory. It gives him a personal way to share a part of his background while honoring an important family connection.