Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have some competition this Halloween.

Not on the football field or the concert stage, of course. But when it comes to dressing like one of the most recognizable couples in sports and entertainment, Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee made a pretty convincing case.

The former world No. 1 tennis player and her husband, a retired NBA All-Star, traded their usual looks for a little Kansas City Chiefs red and pop-star sparkle at a Halloween party in Miami.

And judging by the photos Wozniacki shared Tuesday, Oct. 27, they had a lot of fun with it.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee Dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Wozniacki took on the Swift role, wearing a blonde wig with bangs, bright red lipstick and a glittering pastel minidress decorated with palm trees and flamingos. She completed the look with silver knee-high boots and a pink microphone.

Lee, meanwhile, kept things considerably simpler.

The former Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks forward wore Kelce's red No. 87 Chiefs jersey, white football pants and black eye paint beneath his eyes.

There was just one particularly funny detail: Lee was still wearing socks in the couple's photo, while Wozniacki was fully dressed for the occasion.

"Halloween party 2026! @taylorswift and @killatrav take Miami! How'd we do?! 😎" Wozniacki wrote on Instagram.

The costumes were a fitting choice for a couple who know a thing or two about life in professional sports. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open and spent 71 weeks atop the WTA rankings, while Lee played 12 NBA seasons and won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

This time, however, they were happy to play somebody else.

Fellow Athletes React to Wozniacki's Halloween Costume

The couple's transformation quickly earned praise in the comments, including from several familiar names in sports.

Former tennis star Donna Vekic was particularly impressed with Wozniacki's resemblance to Swift.

"Told you bangs would suit you😍," Vekic wrote.

Tennis player Tracy Austin was equally enthusiastic, commenting, "You aced it! Epic!!🔥🔥😍"

Ula Radwanska added, "I love it!!!!😂😍," while tennis player Miles Rogers offered a simple verdict: "All Too Well 🎤"

Other followers couldn't get over how convincing Wozniacki looked with blonde bangs.

"I thought it's taylor swift the real," one commenter wrote.

Another joked that Lee's resemblance to Kelce was nothing new: "I always told Dave he looks like my boy Trav."

The couple certainly picked a timely costume. Swift and Kelce's relationship has kept the worlds of music and football closely intertwined, and their marriage has only added to the attention surrounding them.

Wozniacki and Lee didn't need a stadium entrance or an elaborate production to get people talking. A Chiefs jersey, a microphone and a very good blonde wig did the trick.

And with Halloween still a few days away, they've already given other sports couples a tough act to follow.

