Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a pretty good reason to turn Monday night into date night.

The newlyweds stepped out together in New York City on Oct. 5 to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, taking advantage of a rare open weekend in the middle of the NFL season.

Swift, 36, and Kelce were photographed holding hands as they arrived at Torrisi, the popular Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

For Swift, it capped a busy few days in New York. For Kelce, the timing could hardly have worked out better.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week, giving the star tight end a break from the NFL schedule and an opportunity to spend his birthday with his wife.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate His Birthday in NYC

The couple coordinated without looking overly coordinated for the birthday dinner.

Swift went all black, wearing a leather jacket over a lace-trimmed dress with strappy heels and a matching black bag. Kelce opted for a more relaxed look, pairing a dark cardigan with a white T-shirt, charcoal trousers and dress shoes.

The two held hands as they made their way inside Torrisi.

Their Monday night reunion came after a weekend spent in different cities.

Kelce was in Las Vegas on Sunday as the Chiefs defeated the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Swift, meanwhile, was already in New York, where she made a surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig one night earlier.

Swift popped up during Johnson’s monologue for a joke about serving as the actress’ “therapist.” She later returned at the end of the show with a blue cake for Johnson, who also turned 37.

One day later, it was Kelce’s turn to celebrate.

The Newlyweds Make the Most of Chiefs’ Bye Week

The birthday outing offered Swift and Kelce something that can be hard to come by once football season begins: a free Monday night together.

Swift has still made her presence felt during the Chiefs’ season, attending home games at Arrowhead Stadium and supporting Kelce from the stands. She was not in Las Vegas for Sunday’s win, however, setting up their reunion in New York the following evening.

The couple was last photographed on a New York City date in September, when they stepped out for dinner at Ambassadors Clubhouse in NoHo.

Their latest outing comes just a few months after Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in July, nearly three years after their relationship first became public.

And while Kelce’s birthday fell in the heart of another NFL season, the Chiefs’ conveniently timed bye week gave the couple a chance to celebrate away from the field.

This time, New York was the destination.

