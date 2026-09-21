Taylor Swift has celebrated plenty of Travis Kelce touchdowns from inside Arrowhead Stadium. This one hit a little differently.

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, Kelce powered his way into the end zone for his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Up in the suite, Swift immediately jumped out of her seat.

Then came the moment that quickly took over social media.

Swift raised her left hand, pointed directly at her wedding ring and shouted, “That’s my husband!” as she celebrated the score.

The NFL wasted little time sharing the clip, calling Swift “a proud wife after @tkelce’s TD” alongside a red heart.

For a couple whose relationship has played out alongside some of the biggest moments of Kelce’s career, it was a full-circle celebration. Swift spent years watching No. 87 from the suite as his girlfriend and later his fiancée.

Now she was celebrating him as his wife, and making sure everyone knew it.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown of the Season

Kelce’s score came in the first quarter of Kansas City’s primetime matchup with Indianapolis on Sept. 20.

Swift was watching alongside family from a suite at Arrowhead, with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, among those in attendance.

The 36-year-old singer wore a red Chiefs tank with light-wash denim shorts for the game. But it was the jewelry on her left hand that became the focus after Kelce reached the end zone.

Video showed Swift springing to her feet as the play unfolded. She celebrated the touchdown before holding up her hand and repeatedly pointing toward her wedding ring.

Her apparent message was short and impossible to miss.

“That’s my husband!”

The NFL’s post of the moment had already racked up nearly 200,000 views within about an hour Sunday night.

It also marked Kelce’s first touchdown of the young season after he was held out of the end zone in Kansas City’s opener.

Taylor Swift Returns to Arrowhead as Travis Kelce’s Wife

Sunday marked Swift’s second Chiefs game since she and Kelce married in July, adding another layer to a scene that would have looked very different just a few years ago.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, nearly three years after Swift first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs in September 2023.

She has since become a familiar presence at Kansas City games, celebrating playoff wins, Super Bowl runs and plenty of Kelce touchdowns along the way.

This time, there was a new ring on her finger and a new title she was more than happy to show off.

Swift attended Kansas City’s previous game against the Denver Broncos, too, but Kelce didn't find the end zone in that victory. When he finally broke through against Indianapolis on Sunday, his wife made the most of it.

One touchdown. One point to the ring. And four words that said everything.

