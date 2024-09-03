The 2024 NFL Nike Zoom Pegasus 41 just dropped, where to buy your favorite NFL team kicks
The 2024-25 NFL season kicks off this week and you know what that means—time to gear up and get ready for game day! Nike is bringing the heat with their latest drop, the NFL Pegasus 41 collection and these kicks are exactly what every football fan needs to kick off the season in style.
Why These Kicks Are a Must-Have
No matter where you are—whether you’re in the stadium, lounging at home, or out and about—the Nike Pegasus 41 is your go-to footwear. These sneakers are more than just a stylish accessory; they’re a way to show off your NFL pride wherever you walk.
Decked out in vibrant team colors and featuring official logos, they’re the ultimate statement of fandom. But it’s not just about looks—these shoes deliver comfort too. With dual Air Zoom units and ReactX foam midsoles, you’ll feel like you’re floating with every step. And with a breathable mesh upper, your feet stay cool and comfortable, even when the game heats up.
All 32 teams are available on Fanatics at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 3rd. Click on any images or links to pick up your pair today.
SHOP: NFL NIKE ZOOM PEGASUS 41 COLLECTION
NFL Teams Set to Dominate the 2024 Season
Houston Texans: Texans fans, it’s time to show your pride! These kicks in deep steel blue, battle red, and liberty white will have you ready to cheer on the team all season long.
Dallas Cowboys: America’s Team deserves America’s shoes. With these in silver, blue, and white, you’ll be repping the Cowboys in style, whether you’re at AT&T Stadium or on the go.
Kansas City Chiefs: Get ready to run it back with the reigning champs! These sneakers in red and gold are perfect for showing your Chiefs pride as they aim for their third straight Super Bowl.
Green Bay Packers: Lambeau Leap in style with these green and gold Pegasus 41s. Packers fans, this is your go-to shoe for game day and every day.
Buffalo Bills: Bills Mafia, stand up! Rock the red, white, and blue with these Pegasus 41s, and show the world you’re ready for another thrilling season.
San Francisco 49ers: Whether you’re in the Bay or beyond, these red and gold kicks will have you repping the Niners with pride.
Philadelphia Eagles: Fly, Eagles, fly! In midnight green and silver, these Pegasus 41s are perfect for any Eagles fan looking to soar this season.
SHOP: NFL NIKE ZOOM PEGASUS 41 COLLECTION
Why You Need to Get Yours Now
Nike has a reputation for delivering top-notch gear, and the NFL Pegasus 41 collection is no exception. These shoes will be flying off the shelves, and it’s easy to see why.
Don’t miss out—click on the links, grab your pair, and get ready to step into the season with confidence. Don’t just watch the game—be part of it, from head to toe!
SHOP: NFL NIKE ZOOM PEGASUS 41 COLLECTION.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.