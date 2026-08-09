Cameo has transformed the way fans connect with their favorite athletes. Whether it's a birthday greeting, fantasy football punishment, retirement announcement or wedding toast, thousands of sports stars now offer personalized video messages through the platform.

Although Cameo does not release official earnings rankings, publicly available pricing data and independent analyses offer a clear picture of which athletes have consistently commanded some of the platform's highest fees. Unsurprisingly, Hall of Famers, championship coaches and global sports icons dominate the list.

Caitlyn Jenner Historically Led the Pack

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner was long considered the biggest name in Cameo's sports category. At one point, Jenner charged roughly $2,500 for a personalized video, putting her well ahead of nearly every other athlete on the platform.

While Jenner is no longer accepting Cameo requests, her profile remains on the platform with a waitlist for fans hoping she'll return.

Several Sports Legends Have Charged Around $1,000 Per Video

A number of well-known athletes and coaches have also landed among Cameo's premium offerings, with personalized videos historically priced at roughly $1,000.

Some of the biggest names include:

Josh Norman

Tyreek Hill

Michael Beasley

Tony Allen

Roger Milla

Lachlan Morton

Pierre Garçon

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has also been listed among the platform's most expensive athletes, with reported pricing exceeding $1,000 for a personalized message during certain periods. Similar to Jenner, his profile is no longer active on the platform but you can join the waitlist in case he returns.

Several former NFL stars, NBA champions and international soccer legends have similarly appeared near the top of independent Cameo pricing rankings over the past several years.

MLB, Golf and Soccer Stars Also Command Premium Prices

Professional baseball has featured several high-priced Cameo personalities as well.

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has historically been listed around the $900 mark, while Hall of Fame pitchers Mariano Rivera and Pedro Martínez, along with Red Sox legend David Ortiz, have each been among baseball's most expensive Cameo personalities. Out of this high-ranking group, only Ortiz is currently available to request a video.

The golf world also has recognizable names charging premium rates, including:

John Daly

David Duval

Joaquín Niemann

Soccer has become another major category on the platform. Former Cameroon star Roger Milla has ranked among the sport's highest-priced personalities, while Robbie Robinson, Hulk, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva have all offered personalized videos at premium price points.

Why Some Athletes Can Charge So Much

Unlike traditional autograph signings, Cameo allows athletes to set their own prices based on demand.

Championship resumes, Hall of Fame careers, global recognition and limited availability all help drive prices higher. Fans are often willing to pay hundreds of dollars for personalized messages from athletes they grew up watching or cheering for.

The platform has also become a meaningful business opportunity for retired players and coaches, allowing them to connect directly with fans while generating meaningful income through customized video requests.

While Cameo pricing changes frequently and the company does not publish official earnings figures, one trend remains consistent: legendary athletes continue to command premium prices whenever fans want a personal message from some of sports' biggest names.

