In 1996, Tiger Woods was a 20-year-old kid from Southern California who was about to change the game of golf forever.

He didn't have a green jacket hanging in his closet. He hadn't signed for a single scorecard at a major championship as a professional. And nobody could have predicted the extent to which he would dominate the sport over the next three decades.

But that same year, Woods and his parents, Earl and Kultida, started something that, 30 years later, would become one of his greatest sources of pride.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Woods took to Instagram to reflect on the anniversary of his TGR Foundation, revealing that a recent conversation with a student had prompted him to take stock of everything he's accomplished away from the golf course.

“A student at one of our TGR Learning Labs recently asked me what I’m most proud of outside of golf,” Woods wrote. “The answer was easy: TGR Foundation, our Learning Labs, the scholar program and everything we’ve built over the past 30 years.”

Tiger Woods Shares How His Late Parents Shaped His Life Beyond Golf

In a personal essay published Tuesday on the foundation's website, Woods recalled a rule his parents enforced growing up: No going out with friends or heading to the golf course until his homework was finished.

He hated it as a kid. Now, he credits his mother's insistence on prioritizing his education with helping him get into Stanford.

His father was instrumental in getting the foundation off the ground, organizing junior golf clinics at public courses across the country. The idea was to introduce children to a sport they might not otherwise have the opportunity to play.

But it was a long drive home from St. Louis on Sept. 11, 2001, that changed Woods' ambitions for the nonprofit.

He began thinking about how much more he could do for children beyond introducing them to golf. In 2006, the foundation opened its first learning lab in Anaheim, California, giving students access to educational resources and opportunities to explore potential careers.

Earl lived long enough to see the facility open. He died in May of that year.

Tiger Woods Continues to Honor His Father's Legacy

Twenty years after losing his father, Woods still finds himself coming back to a piece of advice Earl once gave him.

“Just help one person every day. That is it.”

The foundation has since reached more than 217,000 young people. In January, it announced that more than $50 million had been raised to expand its educational programs and reach additional communities.

But perhaps the most telling detail in Woods' essay involved a former student named Sammy, whom the golfer personally mentored through the Earl Woods Scholar Program.

Sammy is now mentoring a student himself.

It was the kind of news that would have made Earl proud. And for his son, who turns 51 next month, there's still plenty of work to be done.

