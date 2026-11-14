Tom Brady, LeBron James Lead A-List Reactions to Billionaire's Surprise Engagement

Michael Rubin knows how to bring together some of the biggest names in sports with his annual White Party. This time, though, they weren't gathering for one of his famous parties. They were celebrating something much more personal.

The Fanatics CEO is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, after pulling off an elaborate beachfront proposal on Thursday, Nov. 12. And when Rubin shared the happy news on Instagram, the congratulations came pouring in from an extraordinary collection of athletes and celebrities.

Tom Brady, LeBron James, Russell Wilson and Alex Rodriguez were among those celebrating the billionaire's engagement, while several NBA stars also made sure to send their well wishes.

But the sweetest part of the proposal had nothing to do with Rubin's famous friends.

His two young daughters helped him pop the question.

Tom Brady, LeBron James and Sports Stars Celebrate Michael Rubin's Engagement

Rubin's Instagram comments quickly became a gathering place for some of the most recognizable names in professional sports.

James was particularly enthusiastic, writing, "CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BOTH OF YOU BROTHER!!" alongside celebratory emojis.

Brady kept his message simple, leaving three red hearts.

Wilson, the veteran NFL quarterback, chimed in with, "Love yallllll 😍🔥❤️," while Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wrote, "Let's gooooo🙏🏽❤️."

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns added three clapping emojis, and former MLB superstar Rodriguez responded with a heart, raised-hands emoji and another heart.

The congratulations didn't stop there.

Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn wrote, "Congrats!!!🎉🍾," while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin responded, "Familyyyy💕💕💕💕."

WNBA star Angel Reese, NBA champion Russell Westbrook, former NBA player Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade, and several other familiar faces also appeared among the well-wishers.

For Rubin, whose annual Fourth of July White Party has become a major gathering for athletes and entertainers, the response offered another glimpse at just how far his connections extend across the sports world.

This time, however, the occasion was all about family.

Michael Rubin's Daughters Helped Pull Off the Surprise Proposal

Rubin, 54, chose Fishel's 36th birthday to ask her to marry him after a decade together.

The setting was a candlelit dinner on the beach, with the ocean stretching out behind the family as the sun went down.

Their daughters, Romi, 6, and Gema, 4, were part of the surprise.

Dressed in matching white tulle dresses, the girls presented their mother with a handmade sign asking, "Will you marry me?"

Rubin then dropped to one knee and presented Fishel with an engagement ring.

Photos and video shared afterward captured Fishel covering her face in surprise, the couple embracing and their daughters celebrating alongside them. Fireworks later lit up the sky as the family marked the occasion.

Rubin also shared a message for his new fiancée on Instagram.

"Happy bday and a little more @camillefishel ❤️😘💍," he wrote.

The engagement comes after 10 years together for Rubin and Fishel, who began dating in 2016 and have since welcomed their two daughters.

For a businessman accustomed to hosting some of the most exclusive celebrations in sports and entertainment, Thursday's proposal was a considerably smaller affair.

Just Rubin, Fishel, their daughters and a question 10 years in the making.

The guest list for the celebration afterward, at least on Instagram, was another story.

