Trevor Lawrence Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Marissa

Trevor Lawrence sure knows how to make Marissa Lawrence feel special on her big day.

The couple has been together for over a decade after meeting in the 5th grade. The pair, who got married in 2021, started dating in high school. While years have passed since their initial meeting, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback always reminds her how special she truly is.

Trevor Lawrence Writes Beautiful Message to Marissa Lawrence For Her Birthday

On Nov. 10, Trevor shared a photo on Instagram of he and Marissa standing in front of a large painting. The mom of one, who is expecting her second child with the NFL star, wore a short black lace dress and a black jacket.

She paired the dress with brown stockings, a black quilted bag, and black heels.

Trevor kept his outfit more casual with a black sweater, charcoal gray jeans, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.

In the caption of the post, the Jaguars quarterback shared another with him gently placing a kiss on her forehead, reminding Marissa how much he values her as his wife and the other roles she holds in her life.

"27 has never looked so good! Happy birthday @marissa_lawrence.," he wrote. "You’re the best wife, mother, daughter, and friend. I never want to know what a life looks like without you! I love you more than you know ❤️."

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence Expecting Baby No. 2

In June, Trevor and Marissa announced that they would be expanding their family. The couple shared a touching video with their daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence, who was born on January 4, 2025.

The couple made an announcement video where Marissa and Trevor (with the NFL star holding Shae), walk through the sand towards the ocean. The pair stops walking as Marissa brings out ultrasound photos to share.

They then interact with the photos and give kisses to Shae as a sweet instrumental soundtrack accompanies the family's special moment.

In the caption, the couple also reveal that the gender of their child, "The four of us 🧸🩵Thank you Jesus for our baby boy!!"

While the couple awaits the arrival of their baby boy, Marissa shared some photos from their special shoot day at the end of training camp.

"As off season comes to a close I’m reminiscing on the most special moment for us this off season!! I’m so grateful for all the family time we get together it’s truly so sacred to me!!!" Marissa began her caption.

She also gave praise to her NFL star for how great of a father he is and her wishes for their baby boy, "Trev you are the best husband and dad- I couldn’t have prayed for anything more!!!!!! I can’t wait for our baby boy to get here and want to be just like you! Thank you Jesus for it all."