Vanessa Bryant was busy deciding on her favorite seasonal coffee flavor while the internet had her buying a professional basketball team.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Stories to address a rumor that had been circulating about her and longtime family friend Pau Gasol. The two were rumored to be pursuing the purchase of the Los Angeles Sparks from billionaire Mark Walter.

Bryant had a rather amusing way of setting the record straight.

And by Thursday afternoon, an entirely different pair of prospective buyers had emerged.

Vanessa Bryant Sets the Record Straight on WNBA Ownership Rumors

With a photo of four iced coffees serving as the backdrop for her Instagram Story, Bryant made it abundantly clear that she wasn't involved in any discussions about purchasing a professional basketball franchise.

“Another rumor out today.... I've never had any conversations about being an NBA or WNBA team owner. If that was true, I would announce it,” Bryant wrote.

“I'm just over here undecided on what seasonal coffee flavor I like and over caffeinated...”

Bryant later shared a graphic dismissing the rumors surrounding her and Gasol, making a point to clarify that she was speaking strictly on her own behalf.

“I can only speak for myself. I don't know what anyone else does or does not have going on,” she added.

It's easy to understand why the prospect of Bryant and Gasol owning a WNBA franchise together generated so much interest.

Gasol won back-to-back NBA championships alongside Kobe in 2009 and 2010 and has remained remarkably close with the Bryant family since his former teammate's death in January 2020.

Vanessa has also continued to champion opportunities for young female athletes through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, honoring the legacy of her late husband and daughter, Gianna.

LA Sparks Reportedly Nearing $750 Million Sale

Less than a day after Bryant addressed the speculation, news broke of a potential sale.

According to Sportico, private equity billionaire José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are nearing an agreement to purchase the Sparks from Walter for $750 million.

It would be the couple's second major acquisition in Southern California sports in a matter of months.

In August, Feliciano and Jones completed their purchase of the San Diego Padres for an MLB-record $3.9 billion.

Should the Sparks deal go through at the reported price, the couple will have spent a combined $4.65 billion acquiring two Southern California professional sports franchises since the summer.

For Bryant, however, Wednesday's coffee-fueled Instagram post had already put the ownership speculation to rest.

