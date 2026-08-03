What Joe and Clara Tsai's Billion-Dollar Divorce Means for the Nets and Liberty

When billionaires who own two professional sports franchises announce they're getting divorced, one question naturally follows. What happens to the teams?

In Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai's case, the answer appears to be remarkably straightforward.

Despite ending a marriage that lasted more than three decades, the couple says the Brooklyn Nets and reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty will continue operating under the same ownership structure that has defined both organizations for years.

For fans worried about a potential sale, ownership battle or front-office shakeup, the family's statement points in the opposite direction.

The biggest takeaway? Business stays the same.

The Tsais announced Friday that they have mutually decided to divorce after 30 years of marriage.

"Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai have decided to end their marriage, a decision they came to mutually and with great respect for one another," a family spokesperson said.

The statement acknowledged that their relationship had "evolved into more of a partnership, one of running their businesses and raising their children together," but stressed that their professional relationship remains intact.

Just as importantly for the sports world, so do their roles.

Joe Tsai will continue serving as chairman and governor of the Brooklyn Nets, while Clara Wu Tsai will remain vice chair of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment and governor of the New York Liberty.

The family also made clear that the couple will continue owning and stewarding both franchises with the existing professional management teams already in place.

In other words, the divorce does not signal a change in ownership, basketball operations or the day-to-day leadership of either organization.

Why the announcement matters

The Tsais oversee one of the most influential ownership groups in professional basketball.

Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the Nets and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment in 2019 after first acquiring a minority stake the previous year. The acquisition also included Barclays Center, giving the family control of one of the NBA's marquee franchises and one of its premier arenas.

Months later, the family purchased the New York Liberty, and Clara Wu Tsai quickly became one of the WNBA's most visible governors.

Under her leadership, the Liberty invested aggressively in facilities, player resources and star talent, helping transform the franchise into a perennial championship contender before capturing its first WNBA title in 2024.

She has since become the public face of the organization at league events, community initiatives and championship celebrations, while Joe Tsai has continued overseeing the Nets through one of the NBA's most scrutinized ownership tenures.

Given the scale of those investments and the couple's business empire, Friday's announcement inevitably sparked questions about whether either franchise could eventually change hands.

Instead, the Tsais addressed those questions almost immediately.

Rather than untangling their sports holdings, they indicated the organizations will continue operating exactly as they have, with both owners remaining in their current positions and the existing leadership structure staying firmly in place.

For now, the biggest headline isn't about who owns the Nets or the Liberty.

It's that one of professional basketball's most powerful ownership partnerships plans to keep working together, even after their marriage comes to an end.

