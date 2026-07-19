Josh Kerr has officially etched his name into track and field history.

The British middle-distance star delivered one of the greatest performances the sport has seen in decades on Saturday, running the mile in 3:42.66 at the London Diamond League to break a world record that had stood for nearly 27 years.

The previous mark of 3:43.13, set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999, had long been viewed as one of athletics' most untouchable records. Kerr not only surpassed it, but did so by nearly half a second in front of a roaring crowd of approximately 60,000 fans at London Stadium.

The historic run immediately sparked a wave of interest in the Scottish runner, who has spent the past several years establishing himself as one of the world's premier middle-distance athletes.

Who Is Josh Kerr?

Josh Kerr is a 28-year-old Scottish middle-distance runner who represents Great Britain in international competition.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Oct. 8, 1997, Kerr specializes in the 1,500 meters and the mile, two of track and field's marquee distance events.

Although he has become one of Britain's biggest athletics stars, Kerr developed much of his career in the United States. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he won multiple NCAA championships before turning professional.

Known for his confident personality and fearless racing style, Kerr has never shied away from competing against the world's biggest names, including longtime rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

His latest milestone made him the fastest man ever to run the mile.

Josh Kerr's Career Achievements

Long before breaking the mile world record, Kerr had already assembled one of the sport's most impressive résumés.

His accomplishments include:

2023 World champion in the 1,500 meters

Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

2026 World Indoor champion in the 3,000 meters

Kerr has also become one of the defining figures of the modern middle-distance era thanks to his memorable battles with Ingebrigtsen, races that have helped draw new attention to the sport.

How Josh Kerr Broke the Mile World Record

Kerr entered Saturday's Diamond League meet believing the record was within reach.

Earlier this year, he publicly revealed his ambitious goal of becoming the first man to eclipse El Guerrouj's legendary mark, even documenting his preparation under a project centered around completing the mile in 222 seconds.

Everything came together in London. Behind two pacemakers who guided the early laps, Kerr maintained a blistering pace before finishing with a powerful closing lap to stop the clock at 3:42.66.

The performance lowered one of the oldest and most respected records in athletics history while making Kerr the first man since 1999 to rewrite the mile record books.

After the race, Kerr credited the team around him for helping turn an ambitious goal into reality.

"Those performances take every single part of you, every single part of your team," Kerr said afterward.

What's Next for Josh Kerr?

With the world record now in his possession, Kerr heads into the remainder of the 2026 season as arguably the biggest name in men's middle-distance running.

He is expected to continue competing on the Diamond League circuit before turning his attention to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he will race in front of a home crowd.

Now that he owns one of athletics' most prestigious records, Kerr's next challenge will be defending his status as the fastest miler in history while continuing his pursuit of more global championships.

