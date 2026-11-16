Lamar Jackson has spent most of his adult life in the public eye. His relationship with Jaime Taylor is one part of that life he has largely kept to himself.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is a two-time NFL MVP, one of football's most recognizable stars and a familiar face to millions of fans. But when it comes to the woman who has been by his side since before his professional career began, Jackson has shared surprisingly little.

Taylor rarely makes public appearances, and the couple has offered only occasional glimpses into their life together.

What is known, however, tells the story of a relationship that began long before Jackson became an NFL superstar, survived the enormous changes that came with his success and eventually grew into a family of three.

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend, Jaime Taylor?

Jackson and Taylor reportedly met while attending Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida, years before the quarterback became a household name.

Their romantic relationship is believed to have begun around 2017, when Jackson was playing college football at the University of Louisville.

By then, he was already attracting national attention. He had won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was on his way to becoming one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the country.

The Ravens selected Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, launching a professional career that would eventually include two league MVP awards.

Taylor was part of his life before any of those NFL accomplishments.

Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, she has never pursued a particularly public role alongside Jackson. Little verified information is available about her career or day-to-day life, and she does not maintain a widely known public social media presence.

That privacy has remained remarkably consistent, even as Jackson's fame has grown.

Jaime Taylor Once Shared a Rare Look at Their Relationship

Although Taylor has largely stayed out of the spotlight, she offered an unusual glimpse into their relationship during a 2019 interview published by the Ravens' official website.

At the time, Jackson was emerging as one of the NFL's brightest young stars, bringing with him the scrutiny that comes with being a franchise quarterback.

Taylor spoke about something she had learned from watching him handle that attention.

"He's taught me how to handle criticism," she said.

She explained that she used to become upset when reading negative comments about Jackson, only to find that he was far less bothered by them.

His response was to let his performance speak for itself.

It was a small but revealing detail about their relationship. While fans saw Jackson's confidence on the football field, Taylor described how that same outlook influenced their life away from it.

The interview remains one of the few occasions when she has spoken publicly about their relationship.

Lamar Jackson and Jaime Taylor Share a Daughter

The couple's family grew on Jan. 4, 2021, when they welcomed their daughter, Milan.

Jackson has occasionally shared photos and videos of the little girl, whom he affectionately calls "Lani."

Lamar Jackson won the division for his daughter 🥲 pic.twitter.com/adXTVRbmS7 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) January 5, 2025

Those rare posts have given fans a different look at the quarterback, whose public identity is otherwise closely tied to football.

Still, Jackson has been careful about how much of his family life he shares. Taylor is seldom featured on his social media accounts, and the couple rarely appears together at major public events.

For a quarterback whose every performance is dissected by fans and commentators, that separation between his professional and personal worlds has become a defining feature of his life away from football.

Jackson and Taylor have been together through his transition from college football to the NFL, his rise to superstardom and the arrival of their daughter.

The public may know relatively little about their relationship, but that seems to be exactly how they prefer it.

