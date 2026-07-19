Who is Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend? Facts You Need to Know About Ines Garcia

With Spain and Argentina set to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, all eyes are on the biggest stars for each club — Yamine Lamal and Lionel Messi.

The championship match is expected to draw a record crowd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and among the thousands expected to be in attendance is Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia, who’s no stranger to cheering on the 19-year-old phenom during Spain’s World Cup run.

But who is Ines Garcia? Here’s some fast facts about the Spanish fashion influencer.

How Did Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia Meet?

Garcia recently opened up to her followers in a since-deleted TikTok video for the first time about how she met her soccer star beau.

Yamine Yamal with his girlfriend Ines Garcia pic.twitter.com/yGIWXShppu — kisoro’s Finest Deejay🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@DeejayEmmat) July 17, 2026

A story had gone viral weeks before the World Cup that the two met in a store where Garcia’s card got declined while paying for some snacks, and before she had time to transfer money from another account, Yamal had already paid for her things.

However, she quickly debunked that myth.

“Here's the real story ... social media,” she quipped. “I'd love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media.”

How Long Have They Been Together?

Rumors started flying about Yamal and Garcia being romantically linked in April of this year after they were spotted on a trip together in Greece.

However, she cleared the air on that one too, stating they’ve been together much longer than most people think. While she didn’t specifically say how long they’ve been dating, Garcia did confirm she’s known Yamal for around three years.

She’s Supported Him in Person Throughout the World Cup

Though she’s admittedly shared that she’s terrified of flying, that didn’t stop Garcia from traveling to the U.S. to support Yamal during Spain’s World Cup run.

She posted her first photo from the World Cup four weeks ago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the caption: “❤️🇪🇸🤞🏾🫱🏾‍🫲🏽😍.”

She posted another photo one week later with the caption: “vamos mi amorrr,” which translates to “let's go my love,” to which Yamal replied: “mi chica!!!!!!!🙂‍↔️,” which means “my girl !!!!!!!🙂‍↔️” in Spanish.

After Spain knocked off France 2-0 in the semifinals, Garcia posted a black and white photo of her and Yamal with the caption: “Estás en la final 🤎 see you NY,” which translates to “You're in the final 🤎 see you in NY.”

Ines Garcia Has a Large Social Media Following

The 21-year-old influencer has 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.7 million TikTok followers thanks to the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content she posts across her social media pages.

Garcia regularly posts makeup tutorials, fashion tips, skin care routines, travel stories, and regular posts about her day-to-day life. She also posts about the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“The best thing [about being an influencer] is the opportunities it gives you, the brands you work with, being invited to these kinds of events,” Garcia said in an interview with Woman Madame Figaro in May.

“… And the worst thing is the overexposure, that everyone can criticize you, say anything about your life without having a clue, and I find that a bit difficult to deal with.”