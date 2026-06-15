Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? Fast Facts About Antonela Roccuzzo and Their Family

For most athletes, fame changes everything.

For Lionel Messi, it never changed the person waiting for him at home.

Long before sold-out stadiums, Ballon d'Or trophies and World Cup celebrations, Messi was a shy kid growing up in Rosario, Argentina. Long before he became the face of a generation of soccer fans, he was just another teenager with a crush on a girl he had known for years.

That girl was Antonela Roccuzzo. More than two decades later, she's still by his side.

While Messi's career has taken him from Rosario to Barcelona, Paris and now Miami, one thing has remained remarkably consistent: the family he built with the woman who knew him before any of it happened.

As Messi competes in another World Cup and millions of fans around the globe follow his every move, interest in his personal life continues to soar. Here's everything to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, their three children and the family that has quietly become one of the most recognizable in sports.

Antonela Roccuzzo Knew Lionel Messi Before the World Knew His Name

The most fascinating part of Messi and Roccuzzo's story isn't that they're married.

It's how far back the story goes.

Both grew up in Rosario, Argentina, where they met as children through Antonela's cousin, who happened to be one of Messi's closest friends. Years before television cameras followed Messi around the world, he was spending afternoons around the same circle of friends that included the woman he would eventually marry.

When Messi left Argentina as a teenager to pursue his soccer dream with Barcelona, few could have predicted what his life would become.

The future World Cup winner was moving thousands of miles away. Roccuzzo remained in Argentina. Their lives were headed in different directions.

Eventually, those paths crossed again.

Their relationship became public as Messi's career exploded, but unlike many celebrity couples, they rarely made headlines for drama or controversy. Instead, they built a reputation for something increasingly rare in the modern sports world: stability.

After years together, Messi and Roccuzzo married in July 2017 in Rosario. The event was dubbed the "wedding of the century" by local media, bringing together soccer stars from around the world in the city where their story began.

Meet Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's Three Sons

For all of Messi's accomplishments, fatherhood has often been the role he speaks about most passionately.

The couple share three sons: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

While fans know Messi as one of the greatest players in soccer history, his children know him as Dad.

Thiago Messi

Born in November 2012, Thiago arrived during the peak of Messi's Barcelona years.

Messi has frequently credited fatherhood with changing the way he views both life and soccer. Over the years, fans have watched Thiago celebrate league titles, Champions League trophies and a World Cup alongside his father.

Now entering his teenage years, Thiago has followed the family tradition onto the field and is part of Inter Miami's youth system.

Mateo Messi

If Thiago is often described as calm, Mateo has developed a reputation for being the family comedian.

Born in September 2015, he has become a fan favorite thanks to his playful personality and countless viral moments during celebrations and family appearances.

Even Messi has laughed about Mateo's competitive streak in past interviews, often joking that his middle son refuses to lose at anything.

Among soccer fans, Mateo may be the most recognizable of Messi's children.

Ciro Messi

The youngest of the three brothers, Ciro was born in March 2018.

Much of his childhood has unfolded while his father continued adding to one of the greatest resumes in sports history.

From Copa América triumphs to World Cup celebrations and Messi's move to Inter Miami, Ciro has been there for many of the defining moments of his father's later career.

Antonela Roccuzzo Has Built Her Own Global Following

Although she is best known as Messi's wife, Roccuzzo's popularity extends well beyond that title.

Over the years, she has amassed a massive social media following and become one of the most recognizable women connected to the sport.

Yet what resonates most with fans isn't necessarily the glamour. It's the consistency. Whether Messi was celebrating a World Cup title in Qatar, lifting trophies in Barcelona or beginning a new chapter in Miami, Roccuzzo has been a constant presence.

The photos that tend to resonate most with supporters aren't the polished promotional campaigns. They're the family pictures. The moments with the kids. The celebrations after major victories.

For many fans, those glimpses behind the scenes have made the Messi family feel surprisingly relatable despite living an extraordinary life.

The Most Memorable Messi Photos Usually Include His Family

There are countless iconic images from Messi's career.

The World Cup trophy held high in Qatar.

The tears after finally winning an international title with Argentina.

The record-breaking nights in Barcelona.

But some of the photographs that have endured the longest aren't about goals or trophies at all.

They're the images of Antonela, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro joining him on the field after the biggest moments of his career.

Because while soccer fans may debate where Messi ranks among the greatest players of all time, the people closest to him have always seen something much simpler.

A husband. A father.



