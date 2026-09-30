Max Fried has spent much of his baseball career making it difficult for hitters to learn too much about him. Away from the mound, he may be even more private.

The New York Yankees star has largely kept his relationship with girlfriend Reni Meyer-Whalley away from social media, rarely speaking publicly about his personal life.

Meyer-Whalley, however, has quietly become a familiar presence alongside Fried at some of baseball's biggest events.

The couple stepped into the spotlight together during MLB All-Star festivities in 2024 and returned to the red carpet the following summer. Meyer-Whalley was also there when Fried officially began the next chapter of his career in New York.

And while Fried is the professional athlete in the relationship these days, Meyer-Whalley has an impressive athletic résumé of her own.

Here's what to know about the woman dating the Yankees pitcher.

Reni Meyer-Whalley was a college volleyball player

Long before Meyer-Whalley began accompanying Fried to MLB events, she was competing at the Division I level herself.

The Los Angeles native began her college volleyball career at the University of Washington before transferring to USC. After initially stepping away from volleyball following the move, she eventually returned to the court and played libero and defensive specialist for the Trojans.

Her road through college athletics wasn't exactly straightforward.

“My volleyball journey has been interesting to say the least,” Meyer-Whalley said during a USC Women's Volleyball farewell event in January 2019. “It’s been really long. I’ve been playing since I was 8, and I also never thought that I’d make it here.”

She called her decision to return to volleyball “probably one of the best decisions of my life.”

Meyer-Whalley ultimately became a regular contributor for USC and graduated in December 2018 with a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies.

Athletics also ran in the family. Meyer-Whalley, who grew up as one of nine children, had an older sister who played college volleyball as well.

Max Fried and Reni Meyer-Whalley took their relationship public in 2024

Exactly when Fried and Meyer-Whalley began dating isn't publicly known, and the two haven't offered much help filling in the blanks.

Their relationship became public in July 2024, when they attended the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show together in Arlington, Texas. They walked the carpet holding hands, marking a rare public glimpse into the pitcher's life away from baseball.

That appearance came while Fried was still pitching for the Atlanta Braves. By the end of the year, his career was headed somewhere new, and Meyer-Whalley was there for the introduction.

After Fried signed his eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees in December 2024, Meyer-Whalley attended his introductory press conference alongside members of his family.

It was a telling glimpse into an otherwise private relationship. Fried and Meyer-Whalley may not document their lives together online, but she was there as he officially became a Yankee.

The couple returned to the MLB All-Star red carpet in Atlanta in July 2025, again walking hand-in-hand and posing together for photos.

Meyer-Whalley built a career beyond sports

Meyer-Whalley's career after USC initially kept her connected to volleyball. She worked as an assistant coach for Sunshine Volleyball Club before moving into marketing and branding.

Her professional background has included work with Sweet Flower and Uni Refill System, along with freelance work for couture jewelry brand House of Stephanie.

More recent reports have also identified Meyer-Whalley as a licensed aesthetician, another turn in a career that has taken her well beyond the volleyball court.

That varied background makes her more than simply the person standing beside one of baseball's biggest pitchers. Meyer-Whalley had her own Division I athletic career and has built a professional life after it.

She and Fried have also maintained an unusual degree of privacy for a couple connected to one of the most scrutinized franchises in sports. Fried does not regularly discuss their relationship, while Meyer-Whalley's social media presence remains private.

Still, when the biggest moments arrive, Meyer-Whalley has increasingly been there.

From All-Star red carpets to Fried's arrival in the Bronx, the couple has offered only occasional glimpses of their relationship. For a pitcher who has never made his private life part of his public persona, that seems to be exactly the point.

