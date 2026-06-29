Who Is Neymar's Girlfriend? Meet Bruna Biancardi and Their Growing Family

Neymar has spent more than a decade as one of the world's biggest soccer stars, but as he takes center stage once again during the FIFA Club World Cup, fans are asking another question away from the pitch: Who is the woman supporting him through it all?

That woman is Bruna Biancardi, the Brazilian model and influencer who has become a constant presence in Neymar's life through career milestones, public scrutiny and family celebrations.

Their relationship has weathered multiple breakups, reunions and the pressures that come with living in the global spotlight. Today, the couple shares two daughters, is expecting a third child together and appears to be entering another new chapter.

Here's everything to know about Neymar's longtime girlfriend and the family they've built together.

Bruna Biancardi Has Built Her Own Career Outside of Neymar

Although she's widely recognized as Neymar's partner, Biancardi established herself long before becoming one half of one of Brazil's most talked-about celebrity couples.

The São Paulo native works as a model, fashion influencer and digital creator, partnering with luxury fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Off-White and Balmain. Her social media following has grown into one of the largest among Brazilian influencers, with millions of followers who keep up with her fashion, travel and family content.

Her online presence extends beyond polished photoshoots. She frequently shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of everyday life, from family vacations and celebrations to motherhood and special moments with Neymar and their daughters.

She has also launched her own cooking series, "Bru na Cozinha," giving followers a more personal look into her life outside fashion.

That balance between high-fashion campaigns and family-focused content has helped Biancardi establish an identity that's distinctly her own, even while dating one of soccer's biggest names.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi's Relationship Hasn't Always Been a Straight Line

Their story hasn't followed a traditional path.

Neymar and Biancardi first began dating in early 2022 before making their relationship Instagram official that April. The announcement quickly attracted worldwide attention, with fans eager to learn more about the woman who had captured the Brazilian superstar's heart.

But the relationship soon faced challenges.

The couple split later in 2022 before quietly reconciling in early 2023. That reunion appeared to mark a fresh start, especially after they welcomed their first child together later that year.

Just weeks after their daughter Mavie was born in October 2023, however, the pair announced another breakup. At the time, Biancardi publicly emphasized that while their romantic relationship had ended, they would always remain connected as parents.

Many assumed that chapter had closed for good.

Instead, Neymar and Biancardi surprised fans by finding their way back to one another in 2024. Since reconciling, they've shared more family milestones than ever, offering a noticeably more private and grounded glimpse into their relationship.

Earlier this year, when Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos FC, Biancardi reflected on everything they had experienced together.

"How many phases have we gone through, right? Some good, some not so much," she wrote in Portuguese on Instagram. "But today I understand that they were necessary to get here."

The message resonated with fans who had watched the couple navigate years of very public highs and lows.

They're Raising a Growing Family Together

Family has become the center of Neymar and Biancardi's story.

The couple welcomed daughter Mavie in October 2023, sharing heartfelt messages celebrating her arrival and calling her the missing piece of their family.

Following their reconciliation, another milestone arrived in July 2025 when they welcomed their second daughter, Mel.

Neymar is also father to son Davi Lucca, whom he welcomed with former girlfriend Carolina Dantas, and daughter Helena, whom he shares with model Amanda Kimberlly.

Now the family is preparing for another addition.

In June 2026, Neymar and Biancardi revealed they are expecting their third child together, announcing during a gender reveal celebration that they're having another daughter.

The announcement featured the couple alongside their children as friends and family gathered to celebrate the newest member of their growing household.

Despite years of headlines surrounding their relationship, their recent public appearances have focused less on romance and more on family life, with Biancardi regularly sharing moments that highlight birthdays, holidays and everyday parenting.

She's Once Again Cheering Neymar On During the FIFA Club World Cup

As Neymar competes on one of soccer's biggest stages once again, Biancardi remains one of his most visible supporters.

Whether celebrating victories, documenting family moments behind the scenes or sharing glimpses of life away from the stadium, she has become a familiar face for fans following Neymar's journey both on and off the field.

Their relationship has experienced more twists than most celebrity romances, but today the focus has shifted from headlines about breakups to milestones with their children and the next chapter they're building together.

For fans discovering Neymar at the FIFA Club World Cup or longtime supporters curious about the people closest to him, Bruna Biancardi has become much more than "Neymar's girlfriend."

She's built a successful career of her own while helping shape the family life that has increasingly become one of the defining parts of the Brazilian superstar's story.

