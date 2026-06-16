Who Is Ousmane Dembélé's Wife? Fast Facts About Rima Edbouche

Ousmane Dembélé will once again be one of the biggest attractions when France takes the field during the 2026 World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has spent the past year reminding the soccer world why he remains one of the game's most dangerous attacking players, helping lead PSG to one of the most successful stretches in club history while continuing to play a major role for the French national team.

As Dembélé's profile continues to grow, so does interest in his life away from the pitch. One of the most common questions fans ask is about his wife, Rima Edbouche, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite being married to one of soccer's biggest stars.

Here are some fast facts about Dembélé's wife.

Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembélé Married in 2021

Dembélé and Edbouche were married in December 2021 during a traditional Moroccan wedding ceremony.

The news surprised many fans at the time because the couple had kept their relationship almost entirely private. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly spread across social media, offering a rare glimpse into a relationship that had largely remained out of public view.

The ceremony reflected Edbouche's Moroccan heritage and the couple's preference for keeping major life events away from the spotlight.

The Couple Share a Daughter

🚨🗣️ Ousmane Dembele on how his wife Rima changed his life:



“People talk about tactics, coaches and training sessions, but they don’t see what happens away from football. When I was struggling with injuries at Barcelona, when everyone was doubting me, Rima was always there.



She… pic.twitter.com/K8s4dPJZWU — Moha (@MohaXtra) June 1, 2026

Dembélé and Edbouche welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022.

Like much of their family life, details about their daughter have been kept private. The couple rarely discusses their home life publicly and has largely avoided sharing personal family moments on social media.

That approach has become a defining feature of their relationship throughout Dembélé's career.

Edbouche Has Moroccan Heritage

Edbouche comes from a Moroccan family and has maintained strong ties to her cultural background.

Her heritage was prominently reflected in the couple's wedding ceremony, which followed Moroccan traditions and customs.

While Dembélé's career has taken him across Europe, the couple has continued to embrace those family roots away from the public eye.

Edbouche Prefers Life Outside the Spotlight

Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, Edbouche has generally avoided media attention.

Public appearances are relatively rare, and she has never become a regular presence in the soccer celebrity world despite Dembélé's global fame.

That privacy has only increased public curiosity over the years, particularly as Dembélé's career has continued to reach new heights with both PSG and France.

She Has Been by Dembélé's Side Throughout His Career

Dembélé's career has included blockbuster transfers, major trophies, injury setbacks, international tournaments and some of the biggest moments in modern soccer.

Through it all, Edbouche has remained a steady presence away from the cameras.

While fans often see Dembélé celebrating goals, trophies and milestones on the field, much of his family life has remained intentionally private. That balance appears to be exactly how the couple prefers it.

With France once again competing on the world stage and Dembélé drawing significant attention heading into today's match, interest in his personal life is likely to remain high. But if the past several years are any indication, Edbouche will continue to let her husband handle the spotlight while she stays largely out of it.