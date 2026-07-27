World Cup Star Christian Pulisic Sparks Dating Rumors with Country Singer

Christian Pulisic is making headlines off the soccer pitch.

The United States men's national team star has sparked dating speculation after he was seen spending time with country singer Megan Moroney, with the pair's recent outings quickly catching the attention of fans online.

Neither Pulisic nor Moroney has publicly commented on the rumors, and there is no confirmation they are dating. Still, multiple public appearances together have fueled widespread speculation about whether the two stars have become more than friends.

Why Christian Pulisic and Megan Moroney Are Sparking Romance Buzz

Rumors picked up after the pair were reportedly spotted together during a night out at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic and Moroney spent time together in the venue's VIP section, smiling and talking throughout the evening. The report also noted that Pulisic follows Moroney on Instagram, adding another detail fans quickly pointed to while discussing the pair online.

The Nashville outing wasn't the only appearance connecting the two.

Earlier this month, Pulisic attended one of Moroney's "Cloud 9" Tour stops in Miami alongside his cousin. After the show, the trio posed for photos together, with Pulisic's cousin wearing Moroney merchandise.

Those sightings were enough to send social media into overdrive, with fans speculating that the two celebrities may be getting to know each other outside of their busy careers.

So far, however, neither has addressed the reports publicly.

What Megan Moroney Has Said About Dating

Moroney recently told Cosmopolitan that she is currently single and has enjoyed focusing on herself while touring.

"It's really nice that this is one of the first tours I've been on where I'm not dating anyone, so I literally have no distractions," she told the magazine.

She also admitted she wouldn't rule out dating in the future, joking that she might be "on the prowl again" after her tour wraps later this year.

Pulisic, meanwhile, has largely kept his personal life private despite being one of the biggest stars in American soccer. Earlier this year, golfer Alexa Melton confirmed the pair had ended their relationship before later clarifying a social media allegation involving the USMNT captain.

The latest speculation comes as Pulisic continues to enjoy one of the highest profiles of any American soccer player following another World Cup run with the United States and ahead of the start of AC Milan's new season.

Until either Pulisic or Moroney addresses the rumors, the recent public outings remain exactly that: sightings that have fans wondering whether two of sports and country music's biggest stars may have found an unexpected connection.

