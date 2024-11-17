West Indies Beat England By Five Wickets In Their 4th T20I Series
By Ian Omoro
West Indies defeated England by five wickets in their Twenty20 International on Saturday after chasing down a target of 219 with an over remaining, helped by the brilliant half-centuries of openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. Despite England's victory in the first three games of the five-match series, the game remained a stalemate. However, the fans at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground were treated to some exciting action as the West Indies achieved their second-highest successful run chase in Twenty20 Internationals.
England openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks put up 54 runs for the first wicket before Alzarri Joseph caught Jacks behind with the last ball of the fifth over. However, Salt kept making the most of a favorable batting surface, leading England to 102 before Roston Chase dismissed him for 55 in the tenth over after he had hit four sixes and five fours.
England reached the joint-highest first-innings score at the stadium, matching West Indies' 218 for 5 against Afghanistan at this year's T20 World Cup, thanks to half-centuries from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell. That came after England had reached fifty runs in the first five overs of the match thanks to a fast start from Salt and Will Jacks on a great pitch. However, the West Indies possessed the firepower to equal them this time and salvage something from a series that England had already decided after winning the first three games.
Opening the bowling and giving up just five runs in his opening over, John Turner made his T20I debut following his first two England appearances during the ODI part of this tour. As West Indies showed they were ready for battle, Turner's second went for an incredible 25, beginning with Lewis's six over deep backward square and concluding with 4, 4, 6, and 4 from Hope. Saqib Mahmood then followed up with a maiden. Following a stunning drive off Sam Curran, Hope maintained his superb form with back-to-back fours against Mahmood, who had given the hosts a lot of grief this series.
Hope was run out on the next ball as Livingstone hit the ball into the bowler with Hope still backing up after Nicholas Pooran pushed a Rehan delivery to mid-on and sent Hope back. Pooran then edged a googly, Rehan's next delivery, onto his off stump. With two new batsmen at the crease and a requirement for 81 runs in 60 balls, West Indies reached their highest score at the halfway point of a Twenty20 International innings after 10 overs, 138 for 3.
Despite the loss, Butler stated that he had few concerns about the performance. "It was an excellent wicket, and we got off to a great start with our openers putting them under plenty of pressure. We thought we needed at least 220 and then their openers played exceptionally well too," he said.