Women’s Big Bash League: Knee Injury Rules Out Australian Captain Alyssa Healy
By Caroline Chepkorir
The Sydney Sixers announced that Australian captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the ongoing match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024 due to a left knee injury. She had just played only four games for the Sydney Sixers. The Australia skipper might miss the forthcoming ODI series against India.
In the T20 World Cup 2024, she sustained a foot injury. The Australian captain is expected to undergo assessment in the next two weeks. During the ICC T20 World Cup, Tahlia McGrath was Alyssa Healy's replacement. However, Frankie Nicklin has been selected as Healy’s replacement in the announced Sixers’ 13-player team against Sydney Thunder at Drummoyne Oval. The other team members are Ellyse Perry (c), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, and Courtney Sippel.
The 34-year-old made her ODI appearance on February 10 against New Zealand. She has played 110 matches in the 50-over format, and she has picked up 3011 runs at a strike rate of 97.98. In the T20Is, Healy played 162 matches, and she knocked 3054 runs at a strike rate of 129.79.
Apart from Healy, the Sydney Sixers will be without the service of England’s Sophie Ecclestone as she returns to the national team ahead of their multi-format tour of South Africa, and she will not be part of the tournament further. With three victories in seven games, the Sixers are now in sixth place on the Women's Big Bash League points table and need three more victories to advance to the knockout stage.
The Australia home three-match ODI series against India will be followed by New Zealand’s ODI. Later, they will return home to face England in the multi-format Ashes series scheduled for January 12, and Healy is expected to participate.
“She will continue with her rehabilitation over the coming fortnight under the care of CNSW and CA medical staff,” the Sydney Sixers said in a statement while announcing 13-member team.
“There are higher powers sitting above that are quite vocal in what can and can't happen, which I completely understand. Being skipper as well is a fairly big role for me. I want to be available for as much of the summer as I can," the wicketkeeper-batter said earlier this month.
"I've hardly played a game for the Sixers for the past two seasons, and it's a place I really enjoy playing cricket. I want to be available for every game that I possibly can, but the reality is that might not be the case. It's going to be managing the pain, function, and what I can and can't do all summer. How I pull up from games is going to be really important as well,” she added.