Lewis Hamilton Age, Height And Weight

Lewis Hamilton, to many, is the greatest driver that modern motorsports has ever seen. But an underrated factor in his seven drivers' titles at McLaren and Mercedes is his impressive fitness.

Hamilton's career at Ferrari has not gone how he had planned thus far, but to be racing in F1 at the other side of 40 is a feat not many drivers post-2000 can say they ever got the opportunity to do.

With that said, here's all you need to know about Lewis Hamilton's age, height and weight.

Lewis Hamilton age

Hamilton has truly done it all, and is now the second oldest driver on the grid. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Lewis Hamilton is 41 years old, having been born on January 7, 1985.

He entered Formula One as a fresh face aged 22 for McLaren back in 2007, and won his first title in his sophomore season at 23, becoming the youngest champion at the time, and second youngest now behind Sebastian Vettel, to have done so.

His late twenties were headlined by his move from McLaren to Mercedes, but he would not win a championship from 2009 to 2013, between the ages of 24 and 28.

Five of Hamilton's seven championship wins came after he turned 30, with the most recent being in 2020 at the age of 35.

Lewis Hamilton height

Hamilton shockingly did not pick up a podium throughout all of the 2025 season. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lewis Hamilton is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, or 174 centimeters if you are using the metric system.

This makes him the 12th-tallest driver on the grid and the exact same height as ex-Williams and now Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, as well as Racing Bulls youngster Liam Lawson, who are both 5'8".

He is not the shortest Ferrari driver of the modern era, with that achievement going to legendary Brazilian Felipe Massa at 5'5", with whom Hamilton had his legendary 2008 championship battle.

Lewis Hamilton weight

Lewis Hamilton weighs around 73 kilograms, or 160 pounds.

No other driver on the grid weighs exactly 63kg, with the closest driver in terms of Hamilton's weight being Alex Albon of Williams, with the Thai-British driver weighing in at 74kg (163.1 pounds), one kilogram heavier.

The next lightest drivers compared to Hamilton are Max Verstappen, who Hamilton was pipped to the line by for the 2021 WDC, and Liam Lawson, who was Verstappen's teammate at the start of 2025 for only two races. Both Verstappen and Lawson weigh 72kg (158.7 pounds).