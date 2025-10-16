Brutal Weather Forecast For 2025 United States Grand Prix As FIA Issue Declaration
Formula 1 is returning to America for one of the most 'iconic' races amongst Formula 1 fans at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.
This location is home to an incredibly difficult track, featuring steep inclines and tight turns throughout the course of the race. Not to mention this weekend features an F1 Sprint Race.
With only 1 practice session and the second race weekend in a row that the FIA has declared a heat hazard, the drivers and teams are sure to face some difficult conditions at COTA.
The declaration of a heat hazard by the FIA means that the drivers will have the option to wear cooling vests under their race suits to maintain a cooler body temperature and struggle a bit less in the conditions within their car.
COTA was the last race that Charles Leclerc has stood on the top step, with Ferrari finishing the 2024 race in 1st and 2nd place (Carlos Sainz) just trailed by Max Verstappen last season.
Last year, this track wasn't the best for the World Constructor's Champions and current 1-2 in the Drivers' Championship, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. However, with such severe conditions, COTA could be anyone's race.
F1 2025 U.S. Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, October 17 - Free Practice / Sprint Qualifying
- Mostly sunny and very dry day with a light wind expected throughout the day.
- Free Practice temperature expected 86 Degrees Fahrenheit / 30 Degrees Celsius
- Sprint Qualifying temperature expected 90 Degrees Fahrenheit / 32 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 0%
Saturday, October 18 - Sprint Race / Qualifying
- Saturday is the hottest day of the weekend. Sunny during the day with clouds gradually rolling in and potential showers in the mid-afternoon.
- Sprint Race temperature expected 88 Degrees Fahrenheit / 30 Degrees Celsius
- Qualifying temperature expected 91 Degrees Fahrenheit / 33 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 20%
Sunday, October 19 - Race
- Mostly cloudy with showers over night until sunrise. Sunny for the rest of the day and during the race.
- Race start temperature expected 90 Degrees Fahrenheit / 32 Degrees Celsius
- Chance of rain: 20%
Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.
The United States Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012 in the current era of Formula 1, with it previously being held in Indianapolis prior to its return to Austin. The extreme temperatures of Texas have always been a factor in this race and a signature turning point in the F1 Calendar.
Find more information on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
