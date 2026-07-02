F1 and Heineken Begin ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ for Super Fan — and It Could Be You

Heineken has launched its search for the second Formula 1 super fan to become the championship's only season ticket holder.

Celebrating the beverage giant's longstanding relationship with F1, Heineken is offering a money-can't-buy experience for one fan - and a plus one - a ticket to grant access to every race of the 2027 season, which includes grandstand seats, travel and accommodation.

In what is a chance to grow the F1 fan ecosystem, opportunities will arise to connect with fellow fans to share the "passion, excitement and camaraderie" the sport defines.

Heineken / F1

The search begins for F1's next season-ticket holder

Leading the search for the 2027 season ticket holder will be Brandon Burgess, who was selected as the inaugural winner after catching the eye of judges by traveling to every race of the 2025 season on a tight budget while working a full-time job.

Burgess will be joined on the panel by Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, F1 TV presenter Laura Winter and P1 Podcast presenters Matt Gallagher and Tom Bellingham, with all parties helping to promote the initiative.

“It’s been amazing to see how many people have connected with my journey over the past 18 months," said Burgess. "From the new friends I’ve met at races, to people on social media and a couple of famous faces too, I’ve been able to bond with so many people over our shared love of F1.

"Winning the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket was so surreal and I still can’t quite believe what an incredible opportunity I’ve been given.



"It’s a lot of pressure to pick the next holder of this coveted pass, but thankfully I’ve got some good friends I can call for a bit of help. I’m so excited to give someone else the opportunity to experience this crazy ride for themselves”.

Global head of Heineken Nabil Nasser added: “The Heineken x F1 Season Ticket offers fans the chance to experience the sport in a way few ever will.

"But it’s not just about attending every race on the calendar, it’s also an incredible opportunity to forge new friendships with people all around the world. Fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark an instant connection between strangers and Brandon’s experience shows how motorsport can create meaningful bonds.

"This year, we're putting those connections at the heart of the search, with Brandon, Max and the friends he’s made along the way to help find the next fan to enjoy the Season Ticket adventure.”

Fans can enter to be in with a chance to win the Heineken x F1 season ticket by heading to F1 Unlocked.