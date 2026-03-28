F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Qualifying Results as Kimi Antonelli Continues Pole Streak

Kimi Antonelli wowed Japanese fans by besting George Russell all throughout the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session and claiming pole, showing his pace in Shanghai was no joke and that he is a championship contender.

A low-key effort from Oscar Piastri saw him sneak into third, the Aussie fending off both Ferraris and his own teammate for the chance to battle the Mercedes at lights out in Suzuka tomorrow.

F1 Qualifying Results: Q1

The first qualifying session delivered a huge shock as Ollie Bearman could only take his Haas to 18th, with Alex Albon's Williams one place ahead of him—the Thai driver unable to escape Q1 yet again.

Green light in the pit lane 🟢



QUALIFYING AT SUZUKA IS GO! #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/MUTqFUJoB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026

Two pairs rounded out the grid, with Sergio Pérez best of the back-markers with team-mate Valtteri Bottas behind, with the Mexican racer improving by some margin on the disappointing P22 he picked up in Shanghai.

Aston Martin will round off the grid, yet again unable to make any progress in terms of pace as Fernando Alonso put his car 21st with Lance Stroll a spot behind and last on the grid.

Charles Leclerc was able to meddle with the Mercedes dominance displayed so far this season, placing his Ferrari at the top ahead of the two Mercedes.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Alex Albon / Williams +0.157 18. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.159 19. Sergio Pérez / Cadillac +1.275 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +1.399 21. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1.715 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.989

F1 Qualifying Results: Q2

While Mercedes were able to gain confidence following Q1 thanks to a session-topping effort from Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull were much less fortunate as their star driver, Max Verstappen, was unable to progress—a last-minute effort from Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad pipped the Dutchman to tenth by 0.1 of a second.

The moment Verstappen was eliminated 👀



Lindblad crosses the line to snatch P10 and a Q3 slot 👏#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/ADnT5avkEJ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026

Haas' Esteban Ocon was a further 0.4 behind Verstappen to place the Frenchman twelfth, while Nico Hulkenberg was the sole Audi to get eliminated in Q2, finishing P13.

Placing bottom three in the second session were Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls car, the Alpine of Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz's Williams—the trio all eliminated at the exact same point as they were in China's Saturday qualifying two weeks ago.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.153 12. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.200 13. Nico Hülkenberg / Audi +0.278 14. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.386 15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.518 16. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.924

F1 Qualifying Results: Q3

Yet again, Kimi Antonelli showed he has the ability beyond what's expected of his age by continuing the form he displayed in Shanghai, getting pole number two of his young career by setting a time of 1.28.778.

Silver Arrows' teammate George Russell yet again finished second with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri behind, with fellow McLaren driver Lando Norris in P5, sandwiched in between the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who were fourth and sixth respectively.

Two French racers, in Alpine's Pierre Gasly and fellow countryman Isack Hadjar, finished P7 and P8—the latter out-qualifying his team-mate for the second time in his blooming Red Bull career—with Gabriel Bortoleto behind, returning to Q3 following his strong display in Australia.

Arvid Lindblad will be happy with P10, matching his Q2 effort that saw him knock out Max Verstappen.