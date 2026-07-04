F1 Sprint Results and Standing for the British Grand Prix
The British Grand Prix sits as one of the crown jewel weekends of the Formula 1 season. With five British drivers and nearly every F1 team based in the United Kingdom, it's effectively a home race in some format for everyone on the grid.
This is only the second Sprint Race that Silverstone has hosted after the first year of Sprint Races in F1 in 2021. As a matter of fact, the Sprint at Silverstone was the first ever Sprint that F1 hosted in the current era. Only the top eight drivers at the Sprint score points, but every point matters in F1 championship races.
The grid was set on Friday with a home and crowd favorite, Lewis Hamilton, on the Sprint Pole, closely followed by Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.
In the end, it was Kimi Antonelli who ticked off yet another accomplishment on his increasingly long list this season – winning his first ever Sprint Race.
F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
The first lap was nothing short of 'madness' with no crashes but several aggressive starts that switched up the running order. Hamilton and Antonelli maintained position, but both McLarens of Norris and Piastri launched forward, knocking Verstappen, Russell, and Leclerc back.
As the 17 Lap Sprint normalized, the McLaren of Piastri fell back, but Lando Norris was able to hold on to third place for a majority of the race. The battle for third came down to the final lap of the sprint, with George Russell coming within a second of Lando Norris on the final lap. But it wasn't enough.
The real question mark comes when comparing the reigning World Championship team, McLaren, with Mercedes. The cars have the same power unit and McLaren has brought several upgrades throughout the season, but their cars generally do not have the pace to contend with Mercedes. What can the Papaya team do to bring the cars fighting form against their engine partner?
The other battle that persisted throughout the Sprint Race was for the final points-scoring position (P8) between former teammates Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls and Isack Hadjar of Red Bull. The battle came down to the final lap, with Lawson holding on to the position barely after several overtaking attempts by Hadjar.
Position
Driver / Team
Gap to Leader [s]
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
-
2.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+2.7
3.
Lando Norris / McLaren
+9.7
4.
George Russell / Mercedes
+10.6
5.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+12.6
6.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+16.5
7.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+17.5
8.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+30.2
9.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
+30.9
10.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+35.1
11.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+40.2
12.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+41.0
13.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
+41.6
14.
Gabriel Bortoletto / Audi
+42.4
15.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
+45.7
16.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
+49.8
17.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
+50.3
18.
Alex Albon / Williams
+50.7
19.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
+1:14.4
20.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+1:29.7
21.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+1 Lap
22.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
+1 Lap
F1 Drivers' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race
Remember earlier when we said that every point matters? The eight points up for grabs made a major change in the Drivers' Championship amongst our 'championship contenders'.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell continue to fight with only a 4-point difference for that second place in the championship. The former teammates are looking to keep their battle as close as possible throughout the season – especially with Russell being consistently outperformed by his younger teammate, Antonelli.
Similarly, positions four through seven are separated by only nine points. We entered the sprint weekend with Piastri leading that pack, but after the Sprint race, Norris leads Leclerc by two points and Leclerc, in turn, leads Piastri by only one point.
Looking further down the order, that final point was crucial to Isack Hadjar, who only sits one point ahead of the Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly. He is looking to stay on pace with his teammate, Verstappen, but crucially needs to pull a points gap on the Frenchman.
Position
Driver / Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
179
2.
George Russell / Mercedes
136
3.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
132
4.
Lando Norris / McLaren
85
5.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
83
6.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
82
7.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
76
8.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
42
9.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
41
10.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
31
11.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
30
12.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
18
13.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
14
14.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
6
15.
Alex Albon / Williams
5
16.
Estaban Ocon / Haas
3
17.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
2
18.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
1
19.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
0
20.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
0
21.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
0
22.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race
The Championship Standings did not change after the Sprint Race, but the battle is on between McLaren and Red Bull for that third-place position in the standings. Silverstone is generally a track that brings out the best in its 'home teams', so McLaren is looking to extend that gap of only seven points this weekend.
Mercedes sits dominant in first position, but the Ferrari drivers have been the only team able to truly take the fight to the pair and work on closing the gap to first. After all, we still have a long season ahead of us.
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
302
2.
Ferrari
204
3.
McLaren
159
4.
Red Bull
152
5.
Alpine
57
6.
Racing Bulls
44
7.
Haas
21
8.
Williams
11
9.
Audi
2
10.
Aston Martin
1
11.
Cadillac
0
The action at Silverstone returns this morning for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix Qualifying at 11:00 AM EST and 4:00 PM local (BST).
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.