F1 Sprint Results and Standing for the British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix sits as one of the crown jewel weekends of the Formula 1 season. With five British drivers and nearly every F1 team based in the United Kingdom, it's effectively a home race in some format for everyone on the grid.

This is only the second Sprint Race that Silverstone has hosted after the first year of Sprint Races in F1 in 2021. As a matter of fact, the Sprint at Silverstone was the first ever Sprint that F1 hosted in the current era. Only the top eight drivers at the Sprint score points, but every point matters in F1 championship races.

The grid was set on Friday with a home and crowd favorite, Lewis Hamilton, on the Sprint Pole, closely followed by Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.

In the end, it was Kimi Antonelli who ticked off yet another accomplishment on his increasingly long list this season – winning his first ever Sprint Race.

F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

The first lap was nothing short of 'madness' with no crashes but several aggressive starts that switched up the running order. Hamilton and Antonelli maintained position, but both McLarens of Norris and Piastri launched forward, knocking Verstappen, Russell, and Leclerc back.

McLaren driver Lando Norris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 17 Lap Sprint normalized, the McLaren of Piastri fell back, but Lando Norris was able to hold on to third place for a majority of the race. The battle for third came down to the final lap of the sprint, with George Russell coming within a second of Lando Norris on the final lap. But it wasn't enough.

The real question mark comes when comparing the reigning World Championship team, McLaren, with Mercedes. The cars have the same power unit and McLaren has brought several upgrades throughout the season, but their cars generally do not have the pace to contend with Mercedes. What can the Papaya team do to bring the cars fighting form against their engine partner?

The other battle that persisted throughout the Sprint Race was for the final points-scoring position (P8) between former teammates Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls and Isack Hadjar of Red Bull. The battle came down to the final lap, with Lawson holding on to the position barely after several overtaking attempts by Hadjar.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Leader [s] 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes - 2. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +2.7 3. Lando Norris / McLaren +9.7 4. George Russell / Mercedes +10.6 5. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +12.6 6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +16.5 7. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +17.5 8. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +30.2 9. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +30.9 10. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +35.1 11. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +40.2 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +41.0 13. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +41.6 14. Gabriel Bortoletto / Audi +42.4 15. Oliver Bearman / Haas +45.7 16. Esteban Ocon / Haas +49.8 17. Carlos Sainz / Williams +50.3 18. Alex Albon / Williams +50.7 19. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +1:14.4 20. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +1:29.7 21. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1 Lap 22. Sergio Perez / Cadillac +1 Lap

F1 Drivers' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race

Remember earlier when we said that every point matters? The eight points up for grabs made a major change in the Drivers' Championship amongst our 'championship contenders'.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell continue to fight with only a 4-point difference for that second place in the championship. The former teammates are looking to keep their battle as close as possible throughout the season – especially with Russell being consistently outperformed by his younger teammate, Antonelli.

Nov 20, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; McLaren Team driver Oscar Piastri (81) during media availalbilities at Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Similarly, positions four through seven are separated by only nine points. We entered the sprint weekend with Piastri leading that pack, but after the Sprint race, Norris leads Leclerc by two points and Leclerc, in turn, leads Piastri by only one point.

Looking further down the order, that final point was crucial to Isack Hadjar, who only sits one point ahead of the Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly. He is looking to stay on pace with his teammate, Verstappen, but crucially needs to pull a points gap on the Frenchman.

Position Driver / Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 179 2. George Russell / Mercedes 136 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 132 4. Lando Norris / McLaren 85 5. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 83 6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 82 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 76 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 42 9. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 41 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 31 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas 30 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 18 13. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 14 14. Carlos Sainz / Williams 6 15. Alex Albon / Williams 5 16. Estaban Ocon / Haas 3 17. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 2 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 1 19. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 21. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix Sprint Race

The Championship Standings did not change after the Sprint Race, but the battle is on between McLaren and Red Bull for that third-place position in the standings. Silverstone is generally a track that brings out the best in its 'home teams', so McLaren is looking to extend that gap of only seven points this weekend.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mercedes sits dominant in first position, but the Ferrari drivers have been the only team able to truly take the fight to the pair and work on closing the gap to first. After all, we still have a long season ahead of us.

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 302 2. Ferrari 204 3. McLaren 159 4. Red Bull 152 5. Alpine 57 6. Racing Bulls 44 7. Haas 21 8. Williams 11 9. Audi 2 10. Aston Martin 1 11. Cadillac 0

The action at Silverstone returns this morning for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix Qualifying at 11:00 AM EST and 4:00 PM local (BST).