Franco Colapinto Set For F1 History While Statement Made Over Online Abuse

Alpine has announced Franco Colapinto will take part in a historic demonstration run on the streets of Buenos Aires in April.

Colapinto will take to the cockpit of the 2012 Renault E20 Formula 1 car, run by Alpine in its current guise, around the streets of the Palermo area of the Argentine capital on April 26.

The event will feature a 2km street circuit, taking in the Avenida del Libertador and the Avenida Sarmiento, and will host two demonstration runs across the day.

Colapinto to make history in Argentina

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Colapinto will become the first Argentinian to drive an F1 car on the streets of Buenos Aires when delighting fans.

“Driving at home in a Formula 1 car will be one of the most special moments of my life," said Colapinto. "It's my way of giving back, even just a little, for all the support and love I've received since I was very young, which pushes me every day to keep dreaming of achieving all my career ambitions.

"Every message, every flag, and every cheer has always been there. This is for all of you, to enjoy this special moment together.”

The demonstration will help fill at least some of the now-five-week gap to the Miami Grand Prix following F1's decision to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix originally slated for April, owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Online abuse after Bearman's Japan crash

Colapinto, the first Argentine in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane drove for Minardi and Prost in 2000 and 2001, scored his first point for the Alpine squad at the Chinese Grand Prix despite a race laced with bad luck.

An early safety car triggered by Lance Stroll's Aston Martin scuppered his strategy, before Esteban Ocon's Haas collided with the A526 when Colapinto rejoined from the pits.

Last weekend's race in Suzuka was more difficult for him, though, as he failed to break into the top 10. Colapinto was caught up in the frightening incident that saw Oliver Bearman limp away from his Haas at Spoon Curve, the Briton's immense closing speed on the Alpine forcing late evasive action.

Here’s the moment Bearman went into the barriers at Spoon #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/XmurXApWkp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026

Colapinto has faced criticism online over his part in the incident, which led to a statement being put out on X from his management company.

"A race to forget. Franco was unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car, which ruined his chances of fighting for points," read the statement from BulletSportsManagement. "We also can’t ignore the incident that led to Ollie Bearman’s crash, one in which Franco was not at fault.

"It was a consequence of the new energy management rules, as confirmed by the FIA’s official statement. Despite this, Franco is receiving unjustified criticism and hate, so let’s show him all the love and support he deserves."