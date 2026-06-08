IndyCar Results and Highlights From an Unusual Bommarito 500

For the final time before a one-week break after five consecutive weekends of racing and one of testing, IndyCar returned to oval racing Saturday night for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

After Alex Palou's victory in Detroit and pole position on Saturday, it seemed that his advantage in the championship would continue to extend over Penske's David Malukas and Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood. However, the World Wide Technology Raceway is simply not his best track.

Anything can happen around this 'rectangular' oval, with Kyle Kirkwood taking home his first-ever oval victory last year alongside Christian Rasmussen's maiden podium finish in 2025.

Anything did, in fact, happen — except not in a way that we all expected. IndyCar racing cannot take place in wet conditions due to safety concerns and Firestone Tire compounds. Rain entered the area of the track, leading to nearly an hour-long red flag followed by a period of racing and a 25-minute red flag.

Josef Newgarden - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 | Penske Entertainment, James Black

In the end, it was Team Penske's Josef Newgarden who took home the win, extending his streak at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He has won six of the 11 races at this track, and this time, it was with an injury.

Strategy Gambles Lead to Fueling Errors

While this race was anything but ordinary due to the long weather red flags, that peculiarity was compounded when several drivers were impacted by fueling issues throughout the race. This is generally a strategy issue seen among races like the Indianapolis 500, but not at a shorter race.

First, during a yellow flag restart, Kyffin Simpson ran out of fuel just one lap after his teammates pit for top-offs. The young driver got very lucky, though, when, during the first red flag restart, the team was able to roll his car back out and refuel to rejoin the race.

Chip Ganassi Scott Dixon and Alex Palou | Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More notably, Dixon and Palou took a gamble by running an alternate strategy and bet on a yellow flag to get a 'free pit stop' and regain control of the race. However, that yellow – then red for weather – came just one lap too early for the Ganassi pair.

When the cars rejoined the track to prep for the restart, Palou ran out of fuel in the pit lane.. This dropped him from second in the race to 19th. He continued to finish in P17.

Considering Palou's very low finishing position, the IndyCar Championship has had a bit of a shakeup. While Palou still leads, it is now only a 49-point margin to Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti in second, after boasting a 62-point lead just one race ago.

IndyCar Bommarito 500 Results

Position Driver/ Team Time Diff. from Lead 1. Josef Newgarden/ Penske - 2. Ericsson/ Andretti +0.661 3. Rasmussen/ ECR +1.852 4. VeeKay/ Juncos +3.435 5. McLaughlin/ Penske +7.223 6. Kirkwood/ Andretti +7.948 7. Malukas/ Penske +8.368 8. Power/ Andretti +9.337 9. Armstrong/ Meyer Shank +9.725 10. Lundgaard/ McLaren +10.040 11. O'Ward/ McLaren +10.869 12. Dixon/ Chip Ganassi +11.529 13. Ferucci/ AJ Foyt +15.413 14. Rosenqvist/ Meyer Shank +18.833 15. Grosjean/ Dale Coyne +1 Lap 16. Schumacher/ RLL +1 Lap 17. Palou/ Chip Ganassi +1 Lap 18. Rossi/ ECR +1 Lap 19. Robb/ Juncos +2 Laps 20. Foster/ RLL +9 Laps 21. Simpson / Chip Ganassi +23 Laps 22. Collet/ AJ Foyt DNF 23. Rahal / RLL DNF 24. Siegel / McLaren DNF 25. Hauger / Dale Coyne DNF

Short Oval Specialists

Team Penske – namely Josef Newgarden – is considered the strongest around what the series dubs 'short ovals'. Now, bringing home his second oval win of the year, Newgarden continues to prove his salt around this type of track.

Penske, overall, had the strongest finish in the race with Newgarden closely followed by McLaughlin – after his late race surge – in fifth and their newest rookie, David Malukas, in seventh.

Christian Rasmussen ECR | Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, we can turn our lens to Christian Rasmussen. Rasmussen comes off the heels of his contract renewal at ECR for the foreseeable future, just before the track that brought him his very first IndyCar podium last year. He finished in the exact same position, third, after battling for the win.

Rasmussen's racecraft around a 'short oval' is something to be studied. Not only was he IndyCar's 'biggest mover' today, but he is also one who favors the heavy marbling of the high line on the track. Naturally, his skill around ovals is a massive factor in ECR retaining the young driver for several more years.

IndyCar will return to Fox in two weeks at one of the most famous tracks in America, aptly named Road America in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The race is on Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. ET.