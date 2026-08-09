IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Grand Prix of Portland
Six races in five weeks. Over one-third of the IndyCar season kicked off with the Grand Prix of Portland this weekend, and what a race to start off a historic stint of races. The Portland track has some of the most difficult corners on the IndyCar Calendar.
That difficulty has already been proven this weekend with Pato O'Ward, Rinus VeeKay, and Scott Dixon all finding the wall throughout the weekend. Turns 1 and 2 – affectionately known as "calamity corner" – are always likely to catch out many drivers throughout the race.
For the past two years at Portland, Will Power was the driver who took home the win with his old Penske team. In the end, it was Alex Palou who didn't lead the full race... but served a wonderful undercut for a dominant gap over pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist.
Armstrong's Engine Saga
The Grand Prix of Portland is the third race in the last four that Armstrong has been forced to retire due to an engine issue. His Meyer Shank #66 machine runs on a Honda Engine that was changed out as recently as Nashville, the last race.
Nashville wasn't the heartbreaker, though... nor was Portland – after all, Armstrong didn't even make the Top 12. It was three races ago at Road America, where Armstrong was set to bring home his first IndyCar Series win that resulted in a shock engine failure. The question is, what is the actual issue with the engine?
After getting out of his car, just over 20 laps into the Grand Prix of Portland, Armstrong remarked that this engine issue felt more similar to Road America than the 'explosion' of Nashville. However, with a new engine in the #66, the part and/or technical failure puts the Honda engine into question for this team.
Luckily for Armstrong, his seat is already secure for the 2027 season with Meyer Shank, as he will pilot the #60 car alongside an undetermined teammate.
IndyCar at Portland Results
Position
Driver/ Team
Time Diff. from Lead [s]
1.
Alex Palou / Chip Ganassi
-
2.
Rosenqvist/ Meyer Shank
+4.117
3.
Power / Andretti
+8.063
4.
VeeKay / Juncos
+16.577
5.
Kirkwood / Andretti
+19.378
6.
Ericsson / Andretti
+20.032
7.
McLaughlin / Penske
+21.424
8.
Newgarden / Penske
+22.102
9.
Simpson / Chip Ganassi
+25.750
10.
Lundgaard / McLaren
+29.278
11.
O'Ward / McLaren
+33.090
12.
Malukas / Penske
+34.024
13.
Hauger / Dale Coyne
+42.550
14.
Dixon / Chip Ganassi
+43.450
15.
Foster / RLL
+48.933
16.
Schumacher / RLL
+59.007
17.
Grosjean / Dale Coyne
+59.104
18.
Siegel / McLaren
+59.473
19.
Rossi / ECR
+1:00.71
20.
Collet / AJ Foyt
+1 Lap
21.
Ferrucci / AJ Foyt
+1 Lap
22.
Robb / Juncos
+1 Lap
23.
Rahal / RLL
+1 Lap
24.
Rasmussen / ECR
+4 Lap
25.
Armstrong/ Meyer Shank
DNF
Palou's Effortless Win in Portland
Alex Palou seems inevitable again this season, heading for his potential 5th title in the series as several drivers have dropped out of championship contention. With his win in Portland, this becomes his sixth win of the season and 25th win overall in the series.
Even so, it wasn't always clear that Palou would take the win home in Portland. He hasn't even been on the podium for the past three road course races in the season – let alone a win. Palou didn't start on the pole in Portland, but he did pull a four-second gap over Felix Rosenqvist for a Palou-style win.
Alex Palou now leads the championship by a 110-point gap over David Malukas. He has also joined a small group of IndyCar Greats, becoming the third driver in IndyCar history to win six races in a single season.
The six-race IndyCar stint will continue next Sunday, August 6th, on the Streets of Markham in Canada for the very first time at 12 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.