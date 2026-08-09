IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Grand Prix of Portland

Six races in five weeks. Over one-third of the IndyCar season kicked off with the Grand Prix of Portland this weekend, and what a race to start off a historic stint of races. The Portland track has some of the most difficult corners on the IndyCar Calendar.

That difficulty has already been proven this weekend with Pato O'Ward, Rinus VeeKay, and Scott Dixon all finding the wall throughout the weekend. Turns 1 and 2 – affectionately known as "calamity corner" – are always likely to catch out many drivers throughout the race.

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Will Power during the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past two years at Portland, Will Power was the driver who took home the win with his old Penske team. In the end, it was Alex Palou who didn't lead the full race... but served a wonderful undercut for a dominant gap over pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist.

Armstrong's Engine Saga

The Grand Prix of Portland is the third race in the last four that Armstrong has been forced to retire due to an engine issue. His Meyer Shank #66 machine runs on a Honda Engine that was changed out as recently as Nashville, the last race.

Nashville wasn't the heartbreaker, though... nor was Portland – after all, Armstrong didn't even make the Top 12. It was three races ago at Road America, where Armstrong was set to bring home his first IndyCar Series win that resulted in a shock engine failure. The question is, what is the actual issue with the engine?

Jul 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Indycar driver Marcus Armstrong (66) reacts after finishing third in qualifying for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting out of his car, just over 20 laps into the Grand Prix of Portland, Armstrong remarked that this engine issue felt more similar to Road America than the 'explosion' of Nashville. However, with a new engine in the #66, the part and/or technical failure puts the Honda engine into question for this team.

Luckily for Armstrong, his seat is already secure for the 2027 season with Meyer Shank, as he will pilot the #60 car alongside an undetermined teammate.

IndyCar at Portland Results

Position Driver/ Team Time Diff. from Lead [s] 1. Alex Palou / Chip Ganassi - 2. Rosenqvist/ Meyer Shank +4.117 3. Power / Andretti +8.063 4. VeeKay / Juncos +16.577 5. Kirkwood / Andretti +19.378 6. Ericsson / Andretti +20.032 7. McLaughlin / Penske +21.424 8. Newgarden / Penske +22.102 9. Simpson / Chip Ganassi +25.750 10. Lundgaard / McLaren +29.278 11. O'Ward / McLaren +33.090 12. Malukas / Penske +34.024 13. Hauger / Dale Coyne +42.550 14. Dixon / Chip Ganassi +43.450 15. Foster / RLL +48.933 16. Schumacher / RLL +59.007 17. Grosjean / Dale Coyne +59.104 18. Siegel / McLaren +59.473 19. Rossi / ECR +1:00.71 20. Collet / AJ Foyt +1 Lap 21. Ferrucci / AJ Foyt +1 Lap 22. Robb / Juncos +1 Lap 23. Rahal / RLL +1 Lap 24. Rasmussen / ECR +4 Lap 25. Armstrong/ Meyer Shank DNF

Palou's Effortless Win in Portland

Alex Palou seems inevitable again this season, heading for his potential 5th title in the series as several drivers have dropped out of championship contention. With his win in Portland, this becomes his sixth win of the season and 25th win overall in the series.

NTT IndyCar Series driver Alex Palou (10) gets in his car during qualification for the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, July 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even so, it wasn't always clear that Palou would take the win home in Portland. He hasn't even been on the podium for the past three road course races in the season – let alone a win. Palou didn't start on the pole in Portland, but he did pull a four-second gap over Felix Rosenqvist for a Palou-style win.

Alex Palou now leads the championship by a 110-point gap over David Malukas. He has also joined a small group of IndyCar Greats, becoming the third driver in IndyCar history to win six races in a single season.

The six-race IndyCar stint will continue next Sunday, August 6th, on the Streets of Markham in Canada for the very first time at 12 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.