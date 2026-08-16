IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Inaugural Honda Dealers Indy 200 at Markham

Moving the only IndyCar race in Canada from Toronto to Markham was a decision that left many fans wary of the setup and logistics of the new track. Those fears were absolutely realized as the teams, fans, and drivers showed up to an unfinished track on both Thursday and Friday.

All track activities were canceled on Friday, leaving both practice sessions, qualifying, and several support series' sessions to run all day on Saturday, and those sessions were anything but clean.

Series favorites like Penske's Newgarden, rookie AJ Foyt's Collet, Andretti's Power, and, most shockingly, during the Top 12 qualifying, four-time champion Alex Palou crashed. This left a shocking driver on pole: RLL's Louis Foster, who does not have a confirmed ride for next season.

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson (28) looks out on the track Sunday, May 17, 2026, during qualifying for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the end, as is the case for most IndyCar races, it was Marcus Ericsson who won the inaugural Honda Dealers Indy 200 at Markham for the first time at Andretti.

Meyer Shank's Miserable Markham

It's no secret that Marcus Armstrong has had an extremely unlucky go of it over the past five races. After all, he has only finished one of those five races. Now, his luck has rubbed off onto his departing teammate and Indianapolis 500 winner, Felix Rosenqvist.

Rosenqvist ran this weekend on the back foot after starting off Saturday with a fuel pump issue. The team replaced the pump, but even with the new pump, it failed again early in the race on Sunday. The team will have to investigate a fueling issue that may not be pump-related before the DC race next week.

Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing | Via Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

Then, on Lap 31, Armstrong's bad luck struck again after hitting the wall after the hairpin and essentially blocking the entire track while trying to right his car. Armstrong was able to get his car going again, but he was given a penalty for failing to follow the AMR Safety Team's instructions.

Yellows Breed Yellows

After Armstrong's yellow flag was thrown, the restart was just as chaotic. The drivers have had 30+ laps to realize that passing in dirty air on anything but a restart just won't work. So, when Dixon was coming around Turn 8 on the outside, he hit the wall.

The real chaos came from Dixon's attempt to right his car that had spun, backing up straight into Christian Rasmussen and ending his day. Dixon was able to start running again, but Rasmussen did not.

Louis Foster RLL | Via Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

On that restart, as cars started to pass and repass, our pole sitter, Louis Foster, while racing Marcus Ericsson for position, clipped the entry into turn 3 and drove straight into the wall at the outside of the turn.

On the next restart, everything was generally clean until a few laps later, when Kyle Kirkwood had the exact same incident as Louis Foster into Turn 3.

Oh, we're not done. On that restart, on Lap 58, Nolan Siegel turned into Josef Newgarden at the hairpin, throwing another caution. Both cars were able to get going, but Siegel received a drive-through penalty.

IndyCar at Markham Results

Position Driver/ Team Time Diff. from Lead [s] 1. Marcus Ericsson - 2. Grosjean / Dale Coyne +7.531 3. Power / Andretti +10.558 4. Palou / Chip Ganassi +10.745 5. O'Ward / McLaren +11.166 6. Lundgaard / McLaren +21.784 7. Veekay / Juncos Hollinger +22.170 8. McLaughlin / Penske +25.443 9. Rahal / RLL +26.007 10. Ferrucci / AJ Foyt +26.925 11. Robb / Juncos Holinger +39.536 12. Siegel / McLaren +40.184 13. Newgarden / Penske +41.281 14. Simpson / Chip Ganassi +1:08.717 15. Hauger / Dale Coyne +1 Lap 16. Armstrong / Meyer Shank +1 Lap 17. Malukas / Penske +1 Lap 18. Dixon / CGR +5 Laps 19. Caio Collet / AJ Foyt DNF 20. Rossi / ECR DNF 21. Kirkwood/ Andretti DNF 22. Foster / RLL DNF 23. Rasmussen / ECR DNF 24. Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank DNF 25. Schumacher / RLL DNF

Thrilling Markham Podium

There's something about coming to Canada for Dale Coyne Racing that brings the car alive. Although Marcus Ericsson was finally able to bring home his first win with Andretti just after his contract renewal, Romain Grosjean in P2 is just as spectacular.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne, IndyCar, St Petersburg | Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens

Andretti was one of the only teams that had a decent weekend in Markham – even with Kirkwood's mid-race crash. Will Power will also take home P3 for Andretti, his second podium of the year with his new team, with a brilliant drive from last place.

IndyCar returns in just one week at the Freedom 250 race in Washington DC at 1:00PM ET on Fox Sports.