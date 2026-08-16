IndyCar Results and Highlights From the Inaugural Honda Dealers Indy 200 at Markham
Moving the only IndyCar race in Canada from Toronto to Markham was a decision that left many fans wary of the setup and logistics of the new track. Those fears were absolutely realized as the teams, fans, and drivers showed up to an unfinished track on both Thursday and Friday.
All track activities were canceled on Friday, leaving both practice sessions, qualifying, and several support series' sessions to run all day on Saturday, and those sessions were anything but clean.
Series favorites like Penske's Newgarden, rookie AJ Foyt's Collet, Andretti's Power, and, most shockingly, during the Top 12 qualifying, four-time champion Alex Palou crashed. This left a shocking driver on pole: RLL's Louis Foster, who does not have a confirmed ride for next season.
In the end, as is the case for most IndyCar races, it was Marcus Ericsson who won the inaugural Honda Dealers Indy 200 at Markham for the first time at Andretti.
Meyer Shank's Miserable Markham
It's no secret that Marcus Armstrong has had an extremely unlucky go of it over the past five races. After all, he has only finished one of those five races. Now, his luck has rubbed off onto his departing teammate and Indianapolis 500 winner, Felix Rosenqvist.
Rosenqvist ran this weekend on the back foot after starting off Saturday with a fuel pump issue. The team replaced the pump, but even with the new pump, it failed again early in the race on Sunday. The team will have to investigate a fueling issue that may not be pump-related before the DC race next week.
Then, on Lap 31, Armstrong's bad luck struck again after hitting the wall after the hairpin and essentially blocking the entire track while trying to right his car. Armstrong was able to get his car going again, but he was given a penalty for failing to follow the AMR Safety Team's instructions.
Yellows Breed Yellows
After Armstrong's yellow flag was thrown, the restart was just as chaotic. The drivers have had 30+ laps to realize that passing in dirty air on anything but a restart just won't work. So, when Dixon was coming around Turn 8 on the outside, he hit the wall.
The real chaos came from Dixon's attempt to right his car that had spun, backing up straight into Christian Rasmussen and ending his day. Dixon was able to start running again, but Rasmussen did not.
On that restart, as cars started to pass and repass, our pole sitter, Louis Foster, while racing Marcus Ericsson for position, clipped the entry into turn 3 and drove straight into the wall at the outside of the turn.
On the next restart, everything was generally clean until a few laps later, when Kyle Kirkwood had the exact same incident as Louis Foster into Turn 3.
Oh, we're not done. On that restart, on Lap 58, Nolan Siegel turned into Josef Newgarden at the hairpin, throwing another caution. Both cars were able to get going, but Siegel received a drive-through penalty.
IndyCar at Markham Results
Position
Driver/ Team
Time Diff. from Lead [s]
1.
Marcus Ericsson
-
2.
Grosjean / Dale Coyne
+7.531
3.
Power / Andretti
+10.558
4.
Palou / Chip Ganassi
+10.745
5.
O'Ward / McLaren
+11.166
6.
Lundgaard / McLaren
+21.784
7.
Veekay / Juncos Hollinger
+22.170
8.
McLaughlin / Penske
+25.443
9.
Rahal / RLL
+26.007
10.
Ferrucci / AJ Foyt
+26.925
11.
Robb / Juncos Holinger
+39.536
12.
Siegel / McLaren
+40.184
13.
Newgarden / Penske
+41.281
14.
Simpson / Chip Ganassi
+1:08.717
15.
Hauger / Dale Coyne
+1 Lap
16.
Armstrong / Meyer Shank
+1 Lap
17.
Malukas / Penske
+1 Lap
18.
Dixon / CGR
+5 Laps
19.
Caio Collet / AJ Foyt
DNF
20.
Rossi / ECR
DNF
21.
Kirkwood/ Andretti
DNF
22.
Foster / RLL
DNF
23.
Rasmussen / ECR
DNF
24.
Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank
DNF
25.
Schumacher / RLL
DNF
Thrilling Markham Podium
There's something about coming to Canada for Dale Coyne Racing that brings the car alive. Although Marcus Ericsson was finally able to bring home his first win with Andretti just after his contract renewal, Romain Grosjean in P2 is just as spectacular.
Andretti was one of the only teams that had a decent weekend in Markham – even with Kirkwood's mid-race crash. Will Power will also take home P3 for Andretti, his second podium of the year with his new team, with a brilliant drive from last place.
IndyCar returns in just one week at the Freedom 250 race in Washington DC at 1:00PM ET on Fox Sports.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.