United States Grand Prix: F1 Sprint Results, Report And Championship Standings Atfer Chaos Hit Race

Check out the full results, report and championship standings after the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas.
Max Verstappen emerged victorious from a chaotic sprint at the United States Grand Prix to firmly position himself in the Formula 1 championship battle.

The Dutchman led home George Russell and Carlos Sainz as the race finished behind the safety car.

But the title race was blown wide open as both McLaren's were caught up in a first-corner melee, meaning neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri scored points.

The race start was dramatic as Verstappen got the perfect launch to escape any trouble.

Piastri had a better start than Norris and got up alongside his teammate on the climb up to Turn 1. Both ran slightly wide and as the championship leader cut back to the inside to try and jump ahead, he tangled with Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber - who also had Fernando Alonso alongside at the apex.

The Australian was thrown onto two wheels and into Norris, with both McLaren's out on the spot, as well as Alonso.

Lance Stroll also lost his front wing in the second Aston Martin further down the grid as the safety car was deployed to clean up the mess.

When the dust settled Verstappen led Russell, Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was then ahead of Alex Albon, with Yuki Tsunoda up to seventh from 18th on the grid and Oliver Bearman who also climbed from the back into the points positions.

The safety car eventually pulled back into the pits with green flag racing returning at the start of lap six.

Verstappen controlled the restart as the drivers set out to discover how the tires would react over a race stint, with Russell hanging around in DRS range.

The British driver made a lunge from a long way back at Turn 12 on lap eight, forcing Verstappen off the road.

Russell would have been able to keep the position had he kept his own car on the road but in drifting over track limits, he was obliged to cede the lead.

A lap later Russell was out of DRS range but behind, the two Ferraris came oh so close to colliding as Hamilton attacked to the same corner. Leclerc left just enough space but the seven-time champion muscled his way through. A mistake earlier in the lap set up the move.

It was clear that the lunge from Russell had taken too much out of his tires and he dropped back rapidly, leaving Verstappen out in front all alone.

A second safety car was deployed on with four laps left after Stroll got it all wrong at Turn 1 and speared into Esteban Ocon's Haas to leave both out with damage.

With the race ending under that safety car, Verstappen, Russell and Sainz were the top three.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Hamilton was unable to get ahead of Sainz and was fourth ahead of Leclerc and Albon, while Tsunoda turned his fortunes around with two points for seventh.

Kimi Antonelli and Bearman had a stellar battle and while the Haas won out on track, he was off-track at one stage and was investigated by the stewards. The Briton was hit with a 10-second penalty, putting him last.

Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10, with only 15 drivers finishing the 19-lap event.

F1 United States Grand Prix sprint results

Position

Driver / Team

1.

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

2.

George Russell / Mercedes

3.

Carlos Sainz / Williams

4.

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

5.

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

6.

Alex Albon / Williams

7.

Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

8.

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

9.

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

10.

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

11.

Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber

12.

Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls

13.

Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber

14.

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

15.

Oliver Bearman / Haas

DNF

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

DNF

Esteban Ocon / Haas

DNF

Oscar Piastri / McLaren

DNF

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

DNF

Lando Norris / McLaren

F1 drivers' championship standings after United States Grand Prix sprint

Position / Driver

Points

1. Oscar Piastri

336

2. Lando Norris

314

3. Max Verstappen

281

4. George Russell

244

5. Charles Leclerc

177

6. Lewis Hamilton

130

7. Kimi Antonelli

89

8. Alex Albon

73

9. Isack Hadjar

39

10. Nico Hulkenberg

37

11. Carlos Sainz

38

12. Fernando Alonso

36

13. Lance Stroll

32

14. Liam Lawson

30

15. Esteban Ocon

28

16. Yuki Tsunoda

22

17. Pierre Gasly

20

18. Gabriel Bortoleto

18

19. Oliver Bearman

18

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

F1 constructors' championship standings after United States Grand Prix sprint

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

650

2. Mercedes

333

3. Ferrari

307

4. Red Bull

300

5. Williams

111

6. Racing Bulls

72

7. Aston Martin

68

8. Sauber

55

9. Haas

46

10. Alpine

20

