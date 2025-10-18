United States Grand Prix: F1 Sprint Results, Report And Championship Standings Atfer Chaos Hit Race
Max Verstappen emerged victorious from a chaotic sprint at the United States Grand Prix to firmly position himself in the Formula 1 championship battle.
The Dutchman led home George Russell and Carlos Sainz as the race finished behind the safety car.
But the title race was blown wide open as both McLaren's were caught up in a first-corner melee, meaning neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri scored points.
The race start was dramatic as Verstappen got the perfect launch to escape any trouble.
Piastri had a better start than Norris and got up alongside his teammate on the climb up to Turn 1. Both ran slightly wide and as the championship leader cut back to the inside to try and jump ahead, he tangled with Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber - who also had Fernando Alonso alongside at the apex.
The Australian was thrown onto two wheels and into Norris, with both McLaren's out on the spot, as well as Alonso.
Lance Stroll also lost his front wing in the second Aston Martin further down the grid as the safety car was deployed to clean up the mess.
When the dust settled Verstappen led Russell, Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was then ahead of Alex Albon, with Yuki Tsunoda up to seventh from 18th on the grid and Oliver Bearman who also climbed from the back into the points positions.
The safety car eventually pulled back into the pits with green flag racing returning at the start of lap six.
Verstappen controlled the restart as the drivers set out to discover how the tires would react over a race stint, with Russell hanging around in DRS range.
The British driver made a lunge from a long way back at Turn 12 on lap eight, forcing Verstappen off the road.
Russell would have been able to keep the position had he kept his own car on the road but in drifting over track limits, he was obliged to cede the lead.
A lap later Russell was out of DRS range but behind, the two Ferraris came oh so close to colliding as Hamilton attacked to the same corner. Leclerc left just enough space but the seven-time champion muscled his way through. A mistake earlier in the lap set up the move.
It was clear that the lunge from Russell had taken too much out of his tires and he dropped back rapidly, leaving Verstappen out in front all alone.
A second safety car was deployed on with four laps left after Stroll got it all wrong at Turn 1 and speared into Esteban Ocon's Haas to leave both out with damage.
With the race ending under that safety car, Verstappen, Russell and Sainz were the top three.
Hamilton was unable to get ahead of Sainz and was fourth ahead of Leclerc and Albon, while Tsunoda turned his fortunes around with two points for seventh.
Kimi Antonelli and Bearman had a stellar battle and while the Haas won out on track, he was off-track at one stage and was investigated by the stewards. The Briton was hit with a 10-second penalty, putting him last.
Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10, with only 15 drivers finishing the 19-lap event.
F1 United States Grand Prix sprint results
Position
Driver / Team
1.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
2.
George Russell / Mercedes
3.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
4.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
5.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
6.
Alex Albon / Williams
7.
Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
8.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
9.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
10.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
11.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
12.
Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
13.
Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
14.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
15.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
DNF
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
DNF
Esteban Ocon / Haas
DNF
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
DNF
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
DNF
Lando Norris / McLaren
F1 drivers' championship standings after United States Grand Prix sprint
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
336
2. Lando Norris
314
3. Max Verstappen
281
4. George Russell
244
5. Charles Leclerc
177
6. Lewis Hamilton
130
7. Kimi Antonelli
89
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Isack Hadjar
39
10. Nico Hulkenberg
37
11. Carlos Sainz
38
12. Fernando Alonso
36
13. Lance Stroll
32
14. Liam Lawson
30
15. Esteban Ocon
28
16. Yuki Tsunoda
22
17. Pierre Gasly
20
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
18
19. Oliver Bearman
18
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 constructors' championship standings after United States Grand Prix sprint
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
650
2. Mercedes
333
3. Ferrari
307
4. Red Bull
300
5. Williams
111
6. Racing Bulls
72
7. Aston Martin
68
8. Sauber
55
9. Haas
46
10. Alpine
20
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale