Daily Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 10's Main Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 10's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 10 Main Slate

Mason McKenzie ($7,500)

It's definitely not an amazing week to spend up at quarterback. Mason McKenzie is about as high as I'll go.

The Boston College quarterback is coming off an ugly 4.9 fantasy points (DKPTs) as the Eagles didn't score on offense against Duke, but it's a more even fight with Florida State this week.

B.C.'s team total is 23.5 this week, and if McKenzie's squad is able to come close to that, he's averaging 79.8 rushing yards per game and should do plenty of damage with his feet.

The Playmaker 🦅



Mason McKenzie extends the lead with his second rushing TD of the day! pic.twitter.com/Z5tehBJFDb — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 24, 2026

Blake Barnett ($4,500)

Salary-makers messed up. Don't miss it.

Blake Barnett took over at quarterback for Kansas State against Colorado last week, and he was actually quite effective with 244 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, and 3 total touchdowns.

That was a tougher defense than Oklahoma State, who have been resigned to shooutouts due to giving up 5.8 yards per play (98th in FBS).

Barnett is a minimum-salary quarterback who could detonate the slate in what figures to be a high-scoring affair.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 10 Main Slate

Caleb Hawkins ($9,500)

Caleb Hawkins is the "safe" place to stash salary this week as Jeremiah Smith, once again, navigates a backup quarterback situation.

The North Texas transfer has scored four touchdowns in his last three games as the Pokes continue to roll with Drew Mestemaker under center. They've topped 35 points in seven straight.

Hawkins has handled 84.4% of the team's total RB opportunities, so he's likely overdue for a monster game of touchdown regression, and K-State's 101st-ranked rushing defense (4.7 YPP allowed) could be where it happens.

Makhi Hughes ($6,700)

Out of nowhere, Houston shut down their running back committee. Take advantage of it.

After splitting early-season looks, Makhi Hughes has handled 71.3% of Houston's RB opportunities in the last three weeks.

Makhi Hughes punches it in to cap off a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took off the first 8:12 of the second half pic.twitter.com/D4Kz6RiJrC — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) October 25, 2026

Get ready for a barnburner in H-Town. There's a 62.5-point total, and the ranked Cougars are 10.5-point favorites. I love stacking Hughes with pass-game options from the Bearcats.

Quintrevion Wisner ($5,900)

Unfortunately, Ousmane Kromah was carted off with an ankle injury three weeks ago. It has been the Quintrevion Wisner show since that moment.

The former Texas back has handled 76.4% of the Noles' RB opportunities in this time. My only hestiation in expecting that to continue is that head coach Mike Norvell was fired earlier this week, but his defensive roots might leave this side of the ball unimpacted.

Florida State has been awful for most of the season, but they're surprisingly 6.5-point road favorites against Boston College with a healthy team total (29.5).

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 10 Main Slate

Junior Sherrill ($6,700)

I wish they made more wide receivers in DFS -- college and pro -- like Junior Sherrill.

The mid-range option has been a plug-and-play 11.0 DKPTs or better in every game this season. You could take that up to 14.3 if you only include FBS games. He's got a 33.4% target share this season, and it's actually increased over the last three weeks (36.4%).

CURTIS FINDS SHERRILL FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/RKwIJlpwkE — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 18, 2026

Though usually up against stiff SEC competition, Vanderbilt and Misssissippi State will punch in each other's weight class on this main slate, and the total is good enough (48.5) to accept the senior's consistent workload.

JV Gibson ($5,200)

I mentioned options in the passing game for the Bearcats. Here's one of them.

I wrote up JV Gibson at $4,500 a week ago, and after 8 more targets and 12.6 DKPTs, he's just too involved in an improved offense for this low salary. At 13.6 yards per reception with 4 touchdowns, there's a ceiling, too.

Houston's historically stingy defense isn't a problem in 2026. They're giving up 8.0 yards per pass attempt (104th in FBS).

Mario Craver ($4,700)

Before the season, Mario Craver was a projected first-rounder. A rough season at Texas A&M has cratered those dreams, but he's starting to climb up the college leaderboards again.

Craver has drawn a 37.8% target share in the last three weeks since returning from injury, pulling away from Ashton Bethel-Roman (19.4%) as Isaiah Horton remains a non-factor.

Marcel Reed's struggles have limited any upside in this passing game at all, but South Carolina (7.4 yards per pass attempt allowed) is the right type of matchup to get any team's aerial assault going.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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