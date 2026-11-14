Daily Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 11's Main Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 11's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 11 Main Slate

JC French IV ($7,900)

There's really one way to get a piece of Cincinnati's 28.5-point total. They've devolved to an even, unpredictable split at running back, and leading receiver JV Gibson was carted off last Sunday.

JC French IV is still one of the nation's top fantasy QBs, topping 25 DraftKings points (DKPTs) in three of his last four games. A huge reason why is his own defense, which is ranked 125th in yards per play.

JC French IV keeps it himself to tie it for @GoBearcatsFB! pic.twitter.com/wqZqaxpSV1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2026

French should be playing catchup against an Iowa State squad allowing 8.1 yards per attempt (YPA; 114th in FBS) to opposing passers.

Walker Eget ($5,300)

Walker Eget gets a tremendous matchup on Saturday.

Duke is a 13.5-point underdog to Miami, one of the nation's most notorious run funnels. On a YPA basis, they're 4th against the rush but 87th against the pass.

Eget hasn't met 15.0 DKPTs in four games, but Duke has a +82 point differential in this span. An uphill climb against a reeling Hurricanes secondary should be different.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 11 Main Slate

De'Sean Bishop ($8,700)

Tennessee's entire offense is De'Sean Bishop. He's worth the salary if you can find it.

Bishop has handled 77.4% of the Vols' total running back opportunities over the last three weeks, which includes a loss to South Carolina. He's met or topped 22.5 DKPTs in five straight games.

The Aggies' run defense has slipped in 2026, ranking 68th in YPA allowed (4.2) entering Week 11.

Mark Fletcher Jr. ($7,000)

In a stack with Eget, the Miami running back job is Mark Fletcher Jr.'s once again.

The big-bodied back handled 13 of 17 running back carries in a negative script last week against Notre Dame. He's punched in nine touchdowns in just eight games despite not finding paydirt a week ago.

Mark Fletcher Jr. was gone 💨



Mom was hyped after that one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x3qgCPClwW — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2026

On paper, Duke's rush defense is 20th in YPA allowed, but these ACC schools seem to crumble defensively against the Canes.

Lee Beebe Jr. ($5,100)

Turbo Richard won't play for Indiana this week, and that turns the Hoosiers' ugly two-headed backfield into the Lee Beebe Jr. show.

Beebe should handle the bulk of the work for Indiana, which ranks 9th in the country at 171.5 rushing yards per game. Curt Cignetti's bunch always pounds the rock.

Indiana is a 9.5-point favorite over USC, so Beebe could get plenty of chances to salt away the clock.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 11 Main Slate

Carlos Hernandez ($8,200)

Wake Forest and SMU are the first game on the main slate in a battle for ACC positioning. The total (61.5) is higher than I'd set it, but offense will definitely be on the menu.

Carlos Hernandez has been a breakout star for the Deacs, handling a 32.2% target share. He's sixth in FBS in receiving yards (945).

Carlos Hernandez makes a man miss and takes it in for 6️⃣@WakeFB | @DemonDeacons | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/wqjBl6NbG0 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 8, 2026

If this is a shootout, Hernandez is almost certainly going off.

Junior Sherrill ($7,000)

I want a retirement portfolio as consistent as Junior Sherrill.

He clawed to 11.1 DKPTs again this week, marking a ninth straight game with double digits to begin the 2026 season. His 37.9% target share this season trails only Jeremiah Smith, embattled with QB issues, on the slate.

Alabama is 98th in yards per attempt allowed through the air (7.9), so I wonder if this is Sherrill's arrival onto the national scene against a top-five school.

Jamal Polite Jr. ($4,800)

Opposite that aforementioned awful Bearcats D, I think Jamal Polite Jr. will be a crafty pivot in game stacks.

Aiden Flora ($8,500) will get boatloads of attention here, and it's fair. The Cyclones' RB has nine touchdowns in as many games and has handled 66.5% of their opportunities.

But, quietly, Polite Jr. has broken away for a 31.5% target share in the last three weeks, dwarfing the next-best mark on the team (16.1%).

If touchdown regression moves away from an extremely chalky Flora, it's probably to #13.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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