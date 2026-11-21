College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 12's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 12 Main Slate

Tommy Castellanos ($8,800)

In three straight starts, Tommy Castellanos has topped 29 fantasy points (DKPTs) and become one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the nation.

That probably won't change Saturday in a game where Texas Tech, on the road in Waco, is 30.5 points. Baylor has been shredded for at least 23.0 DKPTs by the two toughest QBs on their Big 12 schedule, Kansas' Isaiah Marshall and BYU's Bear Bachmeier.

Isaiah Marshall ($6,200)

Speaking of Marshall and Bachmeier's Brigham Young squad, this is just a mistake of a salary from DraftKings. It's honestly so poor.

Marshall is averaging 25.3 DKPTs per game this year on the back of a consistent 76.9 rushing yards per contest. BYU is fifth in passing YPA allowed (5.9), but that's not how Marshall makes his hay.

THE JAYHAWKS TAKE FLIGHT ✈️



Isaiah Marshall run for a 30-yd TD



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/C7eh2oEV4M — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 7, 2026

Further, the Jayhawks' signal-caller should be busy until the end of the game if a 5.5-point spread is any indication.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 12 Main Slate

Cam Cook ($8,100)

I can't even believe what happened to Cam Cook last week.

Cook was bottled for just 12 rushing yards on 9 carries against Kansas, FBS' 70th-ranked rush defense in YPA allowed (4.2). West Virginia fell behind early before losing, 37-14.

The superstar has still handled 70.2% of West Virginia's RB touches in the last three weeks, so his role really isn't a concern. They might have just been saving him for this week.

Oh, and what a week it could be. The Mountaineers' home clash with Houston has a total of 70.5 points as the WVU defense remains as stout as wet toilet paper.

Raleek Brown ($6,700)

Raleek Brown is working himself into NFL Draft circles as he's continued to help Texas rally back into the SEC Championship hunt.

Brown has handled 76.3% of Texas' RB touches in the last three weeks, and you might remember one of those touches vividly.

ARCH MANNING COMES IN CLUTCH FOR TEXAS IN DEATH VALLEY 😱



Texas racks up its fifth top 25 win of the year! pic.twitter.com/GKCSMckphy — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2026

It's been a month of tough offensive matchups for Texas, but they'll be able to breathe Saturday against Arkansas, a team allowing 4.2 yards per carry on the ground (96th in FBS).

Lee Beebe Jr. ($5,500)

We'll try this again.

Lee Beebe Jr.'s role was fine last week. He handed 18 of Indiana's 28 RB carries for 71 yards. The problem? He didn't catch a pass, and he didn't score a touchdown in a 27-13 win over USC.

The former UAB star is still the lead tailback for the Hoosiers entering Saturday's maginificent game script with Washington. Indiana is a 7.5-point road favorite against FBS' 53rd-ranked rush defense (4.1 YPA allowed).

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 12 Main Slate

Chris Marshall ($6,500)

Receiever is pretty poor when you consider both Jeremiah Smith and Collin Dixon will have backup QBs under center. I like saving here, beginning with Chris Marshall.

Arkansas will almost certainly trail a Texas team allowing just 3.0 YPC. You can't run on them. The Hogs usually prefer to run, but they toss it to Marshall -- and his team-best 30.1% target share -- when they can't.

The Longhorns' secondary is talented, but Jackson Harris just went off for 26.4 DKPTs against them last week. I think they're just a bit squishier than perception.

Patrick Overmyer ($5,900)

Marshall's salary is bad, but this one is so much worse.

In the game of the day, Houston tight end and future NFL Draft pick Patrick Overmyer is a budget option. I genuinely don't understand it coming off 29.6 DKPTs in a dominant effort against Colorado. He's broken 20 DKPTs in three of his last eight games!

UTTERLY UNREAL 😱

Patrick Overmyer rakes in 4⃣ TDs in #22 Houston's dominate win

Overmyer Highlights vs. K-State 🎬@UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/VR4YSyldNN — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) October 10, 2026

None of those contests, though, were against a defense as bad as West Virginia's. Allowing 10.6 YPA through the air doesn't sound real.

Perhaps there's a minor -- and I mean minor -- risk that Overmyer isn't involved in a quick blowout of this bad defense, but Houston's giving up 25.3 PPG themselves. Chances are there's two-way offense in Morgantown, and the big tight end will be part of it.

Braylon Staley ($4,600)

Mikey Matthews (knee) is done for the year for Tennessee. That's a brutal loss, but it concentrates a passing offense that -- without concentration -- I usually want no part of it.

Braylon Staley has a 34.5% target share over the past three weeks, which is seventh-highest on this slate. That's good. It being 4.5 targets per game total? A little less good.

But, the Vols' aerial attack might be on the rise. Faizon Brandon (finally) got the job back last week due to injury, and he's averaged a passable 7.1 YPA this season as a passer.

There's minimal risk against an LSU team that's a definite pass funnel. They're 5th in YPA allowed against the run but just 16th against the pass.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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