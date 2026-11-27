College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 13's Friday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus, GameOnPaper, and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 13 Friday Main Slate

Trinidad Chambliss ($7,600)

The Egg Bowl should be a good target if Mississppi State's offense can come to life a bit.

Perhaps the rivalry game will allow for it. Ole Miss is outside the top 65 in both rushing and passing YPA allowed, too. Even as much of the Bulldogs have struggled, this isn't a defense blowing many teams out.

That's pretty much all that should stop Trinidad Chambliss. Miss State is 101st in FBS in EPA per drop back, including the rushing element of the position. Chambliss posted 359 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns a year ago against this same squad.

Baylor Hayes ($6,600)

The best quarterback you've never heard of is Tulsa's Baylor Hayes.

Baylor Hayes ties the game with 31 seconds left ‼️



📺 ESPN x @American_Conf pic.twitter.com/FGeXj1gttv — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) October 2, 2026

Hayes struggled early in the year, but he's completed at least 65.0% of his passes with 15 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions in his last five games. He's averaged 26.1 fantasy points (DKPTs) in this stretch.

It should be business as usual on Friday. The Golden Hurricane are 1.5-point underdogs against UTSA, a team that ranks 68th in EPA per pass attempt allowed, in a game with a 58.5-point total.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 13 Friday Main Slate

Messiah Burch ($7,200)

Plenty of star running backs are at the very top of the slate, but I'm opting for its depth instead.

That includes Buffalo's Messiah Burch, who'd like to put up the fantasy day Buffalo's James Cook II did in the pros on Thursday. Burch is coming off consecutive 35-plus-DKPT outings as is, handling 62.0% of the Bulls' total RB opportunities over the last three weeks.

Buffalo is a 7.5-point road favorite opposite an Akron squad allowing 6.1 yards per carry.

Fluff Bothwell ($6,800)

Fluff Bothwell was one of the early season's premier stars, but he's tailed off to average just 11.3 DKPTs over the last four weeks. Part of that is a tough schedule against Auburn and Oklahoma, but Parker Puckett (34.8 QBR) is also not a good quarterback.

Oddsmakers have less hope for the Bulldogs than I do. Rival Ole Miss is 103rd in EPA per rush attempt allowed, so I think it's possible Bothwell can power the offense rather than suffer through Puckett's ineptitude.

Bothwell has handled 65.2% of RB opportunities for his team over the last three weeks. I'll take the over in a fierce rivalry game.

Jaquari Lewis ($6,600)

Nothing says "Black Friday main slate" like Appalachian State's tailback situation potentially changing the whole outlook of it.

The Mountaineers face South Alabama's awful run defense. The Jags are 137th in rushing EPA per attempt, and they're 131 in YPA allowed.

Whoever gets the work for them should be a monster. That's usually been Jaquari Lewis, who has handled 55.1% of the team's total opportunities this year, but Lewis missed last week and is questionable for Week 13. If he's out, Treyaun Webb ($4,300) handled 20 carries last week in his stead and will be a must-play at his salary.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 13 Friday Main Slate

Adjatay Dabbs ($6,900)

I'm spending at running back over wide receiver (as usual), but Adjatay Dabbs is a good starting point at a friendly salary.

Dabbs' 31.7% target share is seventh-best on the slate overall, and it's been 42.0% over the last three weeks. He's topped 13 DKPTs in 8 of his 10 games.

Toledo is just a 3.5-point favorite in a game with a decent total, so his lofty workload is good enough to greenlight.

Dallas Wilson ($5,400)

I don't have maximum confidence that Dallas Wilson is Florida's top guy, but he keeps getting used that way.

Wilson has a ridiculous 40.2% target share over the last three weeks, which dwarfs Eric Singleton Jr. (18.3%) as the second-most common target in the same time. But, Singleton is a senior that can step up in key moments. Don't deny the data or the eye test here, though:

Dallas Wilson stock 📈



• Leads team in receiving yards & TDs

• In five games: 18 REC, 302 YDS, 4 TD

• Scored a TD in four straight games @18Dallaswilson 🐊 pic.twitter.com/QmuvXctMTn — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 8, 2026

Florida State ranks 97th in passing YPA allowed, so this is a great matchup for a Gator to pop.

Jasen Lopez ($4,200)

I'll turn to the other side of this Sunshine State rivalry in the bargain bin.

True freshman Jasen Lopez was an afterthought under Mike Norvell. He had just four total catches through Week 8. But, with Norvell let go, he's been unleashed into a 37.4% target share over the last four weeks, which is fourth-highest on the slate. That's amounted to 8.8 looks per game despite FSU's run-heavy reputation.

Florida allows just 4.0 yards per rush attempt (51st in FBS), so I think they can force Ashton Daniels to the air enough to keep Lopez busy.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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