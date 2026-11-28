College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 13's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus, GameOnPaper, and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 13 Saturday Main Slate

LaNorris Sellers ($7,700)

This is a difficult matchup for LaNorris Sellers, but the game script looks fine. His Gamecocks are a 6.5-point road favorite in a game with a 42.5-point total.

Rival Clemson is 27th in yards per pass attempt allowed, but that has come facing just the 38th-ranked strength of schedule in FBS. Florida State's Ashton Daniels posted 350 passing yards against them, and LSU's Sam Leavitt tallied 38.5 fantasy points (DKPTs) in the opener.

Sellers, averaging 26.5 DKPTs per game, is a guy I want exposure to anytime he's under $8,000.

Rocco Becht ($6,600)

Maryland is 74th in EPA per pass attempt allowed, so Rocco Becht can do some damage as just a 7.5-point road favorite.

It's been an up-and-down year for Becht, but he's averaged 19.7 DKPTs in nine games that weren't against top-50 pass defenses (on a YPA allowed basis). Michigan and Northwestern really smashed his overall averages. Maryland (71st) is a plus matchup.

I'm also not sure this spread isn't a little wide when all of wide receiver Chase Sowell and Penn State's top-two running backs are on the injury report, too.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 13 Saturday Main Slate

Dilin Jones ($7,800)

I don't think there's a bigger touchdown regression candidate in FBS than LSU's Dilin Jones.

LSU extends its lead after a huge run from Dilin Jones 😳



Made a couple Texas defenders fall 😯 pic.twitter.com/k4l2iiWrLi — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2026

Jones has just 8 of LSU's 41 offensive touchdowns despite gobbling up 76.5% of the Tigers' total RB opportunities this year. Some of that is quarterback Sam Leavitt's legs, but he should have easily cleared double digits in an every-down role.

Perhaps it comes back around on Saturday. Arkansas is 91st in YPA allowed on the ground, and they've allowed five multi-touchdown games to RBs this year.

Savion Hiter ($5,900)

Surely, there are better spots than a 13.5-point team total on the road against the country's 16th-ranked rush defense on a YPA basis, right?

Well, I just can't pass on Savion Hiter's volume of late at a salary below $6,000. Kyle Whittingham is trusting the freshman, allowing him to soak up 26 of 30 RB carries last week against UCLA. He posted 108 yards from scrimmage in an equally challenging UCLA matchup.

Running back is especially weak beyond the clear top-two options, Jones and the guy to come. I find myself accepting Michigan's talented frosh in tournaments.

Deuce Lawrence ($5,300)

We love committees that split up in this part. Unfortunately, Wake Forest's will in Week 13 due to an injury to Ty Clark III.

Clark and Deuce Lawrence have combined for 67.1% of the Demon Deacons' RB opportunities over the last three weeks, presumably leaving Lawrence in the driver's seat for most of the work on Saturday.

Wake Forest, as a 14.5-point favorite, couldn't have a better game script for a tailback this week against Duke, which ranks a solid 29th in YPA allowed per rush overall. As many teams have learned, though, Wake is a different beast this year.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 13 Saturday Main Slate

Trent Mosley ($8,300)

USC has life for a playoff spot, and it has been due to the Jayden Maiava-to-Trent Mosley connection in recent weeks.

Mosley has a disgusting 42.7% target share over the last three weeks, which completely dwarfs USC's next-highest target (16.1%). The sophomore has topped 24 DKPTs in three straight.

The Trojans open up the scoring early with a 69-YARD TOUCHDOWN! @uscfb



(via NBC) pic.twitter.com/3G9vdLQvFq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2026

We'll see what Bob Chesney's elite defense can try to do to take him away. UCLA is allowing just 5.7 yards per attempt (5th in FBS) this year.

If faced with a choice of top wideouts getting all the work, at least Mosley has a salary $1,200 lower than Jeremiah Smith.

Chris Marshall ($6,500)

Jones and Chris Marshall are a natural mini-stack in a game with a 49.5-point total.

Marshall has been KJ Jackson's lifeline for the Hogs, handling 9.7 targets (37.1% of the team's share) over the last three weeks. He's topped 11 DKPTs in all but one contest this season, which is extremely impressive on a 4-7 squad.

LSU is the second-best team in the nation on an EPA per play basis, but Arkansas will almost certainly trail to keep Marshall's volume high. If they don't, it's because he's likely added to a team-high three receiving scores.

Willie Rodriguez ($4,500)

The tight end stigma on DraftKings is very real.

As a finalist for the Mackey Award, Kentucky's Willie Rodriguez is no normal tight end. He's averaged 9.7 yards per reception and posted double-digit DKPTs in six of his last seven.

I probably haven't talked enough about Louisville-Kentucky, given the game's 53.5-point total. A lot of the salaries are quite high, but Rodriguez is a value piece from the game that is listed at +115 to score a touchdown, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.