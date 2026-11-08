Daily Fantasy NASCAR Picks on DraftKings for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami

The final race of the 2026 season is here. We'll hand out one last checkered flag -- even though we've already handed out the title.

Kyle Larson would have to immediately crash to finish last with Denny Hamlin or Christopher Bell roughly winning both stages and the race to catch him. It's statistically possible, but that's about it.

It's a shame because Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of the best tracks on the circuit. This 1.5-mile, sweeping oval sees cars run inches within the wall to make the best time against the "pocket" of air, but it's as easy to pass as it gets.

For DFS, this is a pretty standard 267-lap race where we'll want to prioritize lap-leaders and welcome place-differential options with open arms. I also think I'm willing to absorb track history here more than elsewhere because of that "pocket" riding that I mentio

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 3:13 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are optimal picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Homestead-Miami DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Ryan Blaney ($10,500)

I was pretty surprised to see Ryan Blaney such a top performers on 1.5-mile tracks, and it's gotten even better in "The Chase".

He's had a top-six median lap in all three races on this this track type, and this is arguably his best one. He's led at least 45 laps in three straight races at Homestead, and he finished second in both 2023 and 2024 before last year's engine expiration from the lead:

“And that was all she wrote.”- Ryan Blaney after his second engine failure of the season.@JamieLittleTV | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/5zU6oIimFq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 23, 2025

Blaney was also fastest on the 10-lap and 20-lap averages in practice. Perhaps today is the day that he gets his first career win against these teal walls.

Chase Briscoe ($9,900)

There's no doubt that Chase Briscoe has been the class of the field on these 1.5-milers in the "The Chase", though.

He's got two wins and bumped the wall from the lead at Kansas, posting a top-seven median lap in all of them.

In Briscoe's lone start at Homestead for the #19 team, he finished fourth. This track also tends to favor dirt backgrounds like his.

Homestead-Miami DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Ty Gibbs ($9,400)

Ty Gibbs was excellent earlier this season on 1.5-miles, and he was quick in practice. Hopefully, he can avoid some of the bad luck that has buried him in recent races at this track type.

Gibbs had top-five marks over a 10-lap and 20-lap average on Friday yet starts 20th due to a slip in qualifying.

His career-best finish at Homestead in the Cup Series is 7th, but he did finish 2nd in his last O'Reilly Series start here.

Bubba Wallace ($8,700)

Here's another elite profile at a much lower salary.

Bubba Wallace has a top-10 median lap at six of the eight 1.5-mile tracks this year, and Homestead is a good venue for him. He's finished 3rd and 6th here over the last three years before this breakout campaign.

Similar to Gibbs, Wallace's qualifying position (18th) wasn't great, but it'll help his DFS viability to find the perfect lineup with a top 10.

Homestead-Miami DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Brad Keselowski ($7,100)

Brad Keselowski's accident in qualifying will make him a popular choice in a rough $7000 range.

On the exit of Turn 4, @keselowski spins and hits the inside wall. pic.twitter.com/y4vTz2xUhg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 7, 2026

The floor doesn't get better than 40th starting spot in a rare 40-car field. Keselowski has also been pretty speedy at 1.5-mile tracks this year, ranking 18th in my blended rankings.

The veteran was 9th over a 20-lap average in Friday's practice, too.

Noah Gragson ($5,400)

If Homestead-Miami has a "horse for the course", it's Noah Gragson.

He dominated here in the O'Reilly Series with 335 laps led in five starts -- and a win in his final try. That's carried into the Cup Series with a 16th- and 19th-place finish for his underfunded Front Row Motorsports team in the last two seasons here.

My blended speed rankings at other 1.5-milers don't shine well on Gragson (28th), but there he was 12th over a 20-lap average in practice again. I think he's just got a knack for running the "pocket".

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.