I wish I could say that this year's championship is a must-watch race that is coming down to the wire, but Kyle Larson is killing that vibe.

After last week's win at Talladega, Larson can mathematically clinch the title at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. He's currently 73 points up on the nearest competitor. Does anyone have a dominant two races in them to catch the #5?

Well, it'll start with 500 laps at "The Paper Clip". Martinsville is a flat, tough track at 0.533 miles where contract is almost required to pass. We've seen championships swing in these concrete turns, and Sunday could be no different.

In DFS, the race's duration makes getting lap-leaders the top priority. Place-differential options can work two ways, depending on the flow of the race. With a lot of yellows, cars slowly metriculate toward the front if they stay clean. If the race stays green, rear starters are in enormous danger of being lapped.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 2:09 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are optimal picks for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.

Martinsville DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Denny Hamlin ($12,000)

In football season, I typically end up running my blended averages after qualifying. I saw Denny Hamlin won the pole, and, as a shocker...he's No. 1 in my blended speed rankings this week, too.

Hamlin's relatively quiet, uncompetitive effort at Phoenix is really the drawback to thinking he wins both stages and the race on Sunday, but his median lap ranking there (10th) wasn't bad. He had the fastest median lap in the March race here, leading 292 laps and finishing 2nd.

As the closest competitor to Larson's point lead, he's probably dumped a ton of energy into this weekend. The six-time Martinsville winner likely needs a clean sweep when Larson also has seven straight top 10s here.

Joey Logano ($10,500)

Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, owner of seven top-3 finishes at "The Paper Clip" will steal all the headlines, but don't be surprised if Joey Logano is the one who parks his Ford out front.

Logano is second in my blended averages, flashing for a top-three median lap at four of the five tracks in my sample. The exception at Loudon (16th) was when he had crash damage.

Though only having one career win here in 2018, he's scored a remarkable 14 straight top-10 finishes. That's not enough alone at his salary, but I don't hate the floor.

WHAT. A. FINISH! Retweet to congratulate Joey Logano and the No. 22 team on their WIN at Martinsville.



Results: https://t.co/6LWByjAfrg pic.twitter.com/Dx8SfDnXaQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 28, 2018

Martinsville DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

William Byron ($9,200)

Based on salary, William Byron is my blended averages top play in the field. He's fifth there at the ninth-highest salary. It'd be a little odd to see him take command of a race, though.

Byron has had an incredibly plain year. Last week's 2nd-place effort at Talladega was his first top five since Fourth of July Weekend. But, there's nothing different about this aero package from last year, and Byron starred at Martinsville in October 2025, leading 304 laps in a dominant win.

William Byron wins Martinsville and will win his way into the Championship 4! pic.twitter.com/x3ZtM6gBhW — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) October 26, 2025

Keep in mind that most of Hendrick's research and development right now is going to Larson, their lone driver alive for the title. I still think Byron might be able to make some noise from 8th on the grid.

Josh Berry ($8,700)

Man, remember Josh Berry in the bargain bin? Good times.

The Wood Brothers driver isn't sneaking up on anyone with a streak of 8 top-10 finishes in his last 13 races. That's not including a 12th- and 11th-place finish in the last two weeks, respectively.

Berry is a short-track ace, and he's scored consecutive 10th-place finishes at Martinsville. He's 9th in my blended speed rankings. Austin Cindric qualified 4th, or I'd have featured him here, but Berry is a threat for a top 10.

Martinsville DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Ryan Preece ($7,500)

Ryan Preece has nothing to gain and nothing to lose, but you'll be wise to not ignore him here.

Since the start of 2023, Preece's 11.9 average finish is eighth-best among active drivers. He finished 12th in March during this breakout campaign that has resulted in a first win and playoff appearance.

Preece was sixth over a 30-lap average in practice, so I think he's going to be a force again on Sunday.

Shane Van Gisbergen ($6,600)

A.J. Allmendinger enjoyed a lot of early-career success at Martinsville, and the road racer always said it was the oval most similar to that style of racing. You're utilizing brake points, tire usage, and apex management like a road course.

Shane Van Gisbergen might agree. NASCAR's best road racer at present has managed three top-15 finishes in four starts here. Respectfully, that's before he was actually passable at ovals, collecting seven top-10 finishes on them this year.

At another short, flat track, SVG finished 5th at North Wilkesboro. His practice times and qualifying spot (29th) aren't indicative of a guy who is definitely going to vie for a top 10, but another top 15 would be perfect at his salary.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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