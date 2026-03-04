Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Clippers vs. Pacers

The final game of Wednesday’s NBA slate will be a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Darius Garland Over 14.5 Points

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers Darius Garland watches the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Guard for the Clippers, Darius Garland, will be playing in his second game since being acquired by Los Angeles before the trade deadline. In his first appearance in Clippers threads against the Golden State Warriors, he had 12 points, shooting 4-9 from the field in 23 minutes played. Returning from an injury, his minutes should remain in this range on Wednesday, but going against the Pacers, he should have some great success in scoring, leading him to cover his 14.5-point player prop.

In Garland’s two games against the Pacers this season, while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he scored 20 and 29 points. Also, Indiana, in their last three games, is allowing the most points per game in the NBA, 131.0.

Jay Huff Under 4.5 Rebounds

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Big man for the Pacers, Jay Huff, in his last five games has not had five or more rebounds one time. This trend should carry into Wednesday against the Clippers. Los Angeles this season is one of the best teams in the NBA at limiting opposing teams rebounds.

This season, the Clippers are allowing the fourth-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA.

Brook Lopez Over 1.5 Made Threes

Feb 19, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brook Lopez is coming into this game, being impactful in knocking down shots from the perimeter. In two of his last three games, he has hit the over on his 1.5 made 3-pointers prop for Wednesday night. In these contests where he covered this line, he combined for a total of six made threes.

Lopez takes this momentum into a game against an Indiana team that has been below average in defending the three in their last three games. Over this stretch, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets for allowing the fifth most 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 15.0.

Bennedict Mathurin Over 19.5 Points

Feb 26, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, Bennedict Mathurin, ever since he entered the NBA, has shown a belief in himself that is unmatched. With Mathurin going against his former team, the Pacers, he is the type of player who will try to show them that trading him away was the worst mistake they have ever made. This is already a good baseline to take the over on Mathurin’s 19.5 point prop line for Friday night.

One other reason Mathurin’s over on points is a great play; the Pacers' defense is abysmal. This season, they are allowing the sixth-most points per game in the NBA, 119.6. And as mentioned in their last three games, they are giving up the most points in the NBA, 131.0.

T.J. McConnell Under 4.5 Assists

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Guard for Indiana, T.J.McConnell in his last two games has had five or more assists, but his under looks like the right play to take against the Clippers.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the ninth fewest assists per game in the NBA, 25.9. Also, in the last game, McConnell played against the Clippers he had just one assist.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI