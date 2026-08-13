Darren Waller vs. Tommy Tremble: Which Panthers TE Holds More Fantasy Value?

The Carolina Panthers just went and added depth to their TE room by signing veteran Darren Waller on a one-year deal. The signing of Waller will have some impact on Panthers TE1 Tommy Tremble’s fantasy football value. With that is a breakdown of who is the better player to have in fantasy football for the 2026 season between Tremble and Waller.

Tommy Tremble

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) walks on the field with his helmet off against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been flashes in the pan for Tremble in his five-year NFL career of being a valuable fantasy TE, but a breakout has yet to come. In 2025, he had 27 receptions, 249 receiving yards, and two TDs. That continued a streak for Tremble in the entirety of his career of never having a season over 300 receiving yards.

The Panthers' pass game has taken a step up in the past couple of seasons, with QB Bryce Young coming off the best year of his young NFL career, but there has still been no indication of a large opportunity for a notable fantasy season to be created by a pass catcher outside of WR Tet McMillan.

Last season, Carolina averaged the eighth-fewest passing yards per game, 183.2. That certainly is not encouraging for Tremble when it comes to fantasy.

Darren Waller

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller, after coming out of retirement, had a solid season in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins. Last season, in nine games, he had 24 receptions for 283 receiving yards and six TDs.

The days of Waller being a high-volume pass catcher, going back to his time with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, are certainly past him. But that does not mean that Waller cannot still be a fantasy player to know in 2026. He brings a skill set that the Panthers lack. He is a real red zone threat. Waller’s ability to make contested catches in the end zone alone can allow him to have some big fantasy performances this season.

In 2025, Waller had two games with two or more TD catches.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a more valuable fantasy football TE for the 2026 season between Waller and Tremble, Waller is.

Neither of the two should be targeted in fantasy drafts by fantasy managers, but Waller does have the fantasy upside to be a TE stream play, as he was in the 2025 season. Tremble, on the other hand, does not have that upside of being a stream play. In his five seasons, he has had chances to prove he could be that, and has not. In his career, he has had just one game where he has had over 50 receiving yards.

If fantasy managers are looking to target a TE2 for their team later in fantasy drafts, here are a couple of players they can go after: Tennessee Titans TE Gunnar Helm (ranked TE24 by ESPN for the 2026 season in PPR formats) and Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange (ranked TE21 by ESPN for the 2026 season in PPR formats). Both of them hold great upside, with each having the potential to finish as TE10 or better in 2026.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI